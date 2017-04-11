Sylvester Stallone comparte en redes sociales la linda historia de amistad que mantuvo con su perro

Muchas veces se ha dicho que “el perro es el mejor amigo del hombre”, y claramente es lo que piensa Sylvester Stallone.
Hace unos días el actor compartió en redes sociales la bella y emotiva historia de él con su mascota Butkus.
“Este soy yo y Butkus de cachorro. Éramos flacos, hambrientos y vivíamos encima de un paradero del metro (en Nueva York)”. “No había mucho qué hacer salvo pasar el tiempo el uno con el otro y allí es donde empecé a aprender el trabajo de escribir guiones. Como nunca salía, confiaba en su compañía. Y, en realidad, fue su idea escribir Rocky, pero no se lo digan a nadie… Años después, cuando las cosas se pusieron incluso peor, tuve que venderlo por $40 dólares frente a un mercado porque no podía costear la comida”, escribió en la imagen.
Para continuar explicó que “El guión de Rocky se vendió y pude comprarlo de regreso, pero el nuevo dueño sabía que yo estaba desesperado y me cobró US$ 15.000. Valió cada centavo”.
“Butkus, mi mejor amigo, mi confidente, que siempre se reía de mis chistes y soportaba mi humor, fue el único ser vivo que me amó por lo que era. El mejor amigo del hombre”.
¿Qué te parece la historia de “Rocky”?
1971… Since we’re on the subject of ” man’s best friend” this is myself and Butkus as a puppy , we were both , thin , hungry and living in a flophouse above a subway stop, I used to say this apartment had ” … Hot and cold running roaches” anyway there was not much to do except spend time with each other and that’s where I started to learn the craft of screenwriting. Since I never went out, I relied on his companionship , And actually it was his idea to write Rocky, but don’t tell anyone…. Years later when things got even worse I had to sell him for $40 in front of a 7-Eleven store,because I couldn’t afford food, then like A modern day miracle, the screenplay for Rocky sold, and I could buy and buy him back, but the new owner knew I was desperate, and charged me $15,000 … He was worth every penny! #New York City #HellsKitchen #BullMastiff #It’sADogsWorld. #MoreToCome#inspiration #ThunderingYourHeart #GoingThedistance
I absolutely love pictures like this. When I was 26, totally broke, going nowhere VERY fast, owned two pair of pants that barely fit, shoes that had holes in them and dreams of being successful were as far away as the sun… But I had my dog, BUTKUS, my best friend, my confidant, Who always laughed at my jokes, and put up with my moods, and was the one living thing that loved me for who I was! #man’s best friend#BullMastiff #Loyalty #NewYorkCity#AmericanDreams