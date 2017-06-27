Conoce a la hija modelo de “La Roca”

El popular Dwayne Johnson, cada vez que realiza una publicación en redes sociales causa furor entre sus seguidores.
Pero hace unos días compartió una imagen junto a Simone su hija de 15 años, y en esta oportunidad fue ella quien “le quitó” el protagonismo y algunos destacaron el gran parecido entre ambos.
La joven pertenece a la agencia de modelos IMG Models y suele acompañar a su padre a los eventos públicos, donde se luce con su exótica belleza.
La fotografía tiene más de un millón y medio de “me gusta”.
My #1. Had the BEST Father’s Day having my first daughter @simonegjohnson come to set to hang w/ me while I worked. She gave me a Father’s Day card and wrote something far more inspiring than I’m sure she expected it to be. *I’m so proud to call you my dad. I admire how hard you work and are always so kind to everyone. It truly motivates me and I love you so so much. The thing that got me the most was the realization that of all the things I do that could influence my kid, she’s motivated by hard work and kindness. Not fame, not money or flashy things to buy, but hard work and kindness. I’m so proud to call her my daughter and so grateful that my influence as the #1 man in her life (for now;) are two fundamental things that can take her and any young girl or boy far in this world.. hard work and kindness. She also bad ass with the most razor edge, wicked sense of humor, so you know I’m proud this apple didn’t fall far from the tree. My#1 #BestFathersDay #ProudSilverback #HardWorkAndKindness 🤙🏾🦍
last night was an absolute dream. this movie means so much to myself as well as the rest of the Polynesian community. it made me so happy to be able to share the carpet with my dad and my sister. thank you so much and congratulations to everyone who helped create this beautiful film. Alofa atu 💕 #Moana dress || @prada makeup || @christinamua hair || @sabrina.r.s