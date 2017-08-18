Esta joven arrasa en redes sociales con maquillaje que juega con la ilusión óptica

Ines Kus es una maquilladora profesional de Croacia que al igual que otras blogueras jóvenes se ha atrevido a jugar con nuevas tendencias.
La artista suele compartir en redes sociales sus trabajos donde juega con realidad y la ficción usando sólo maquillaje y nada de programas digitales según ella misma señala.
La chiquilla dice que su secreto es jugar con las ilusiones ópticas, los colores y las luces, lo que ayuda a confundir a las personas sobre lo que es real y lo que no es.
Además la ropa y el fondo negro que usa también juegan un rol muy importante en esto para crear la ilusión óptica.
Ines afirmó que se centra principalmente en la nariz, en los labios y en el cuello, pues a diferencia de otras maquilladoras siente que puede sacarle partido a estas áreas de su rostro.
Mira acá parte del trabajo de la artista
