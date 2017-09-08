Diseñadora de bikinis revela trucos más utilizados por las famosas “Instagramers”

Karina Irby es una diseñadora de trajes de baño, los comercializa en su empresa Moana Bikini.
Esta linda chiquilla es muy popular en redes sociales y además tiene como objetivo revelar cuáles son los principales retoques usados por las más famosas modelos de Instagram, que suman miles y miles de seguidores, “mostrando un cuerpo falso” como ejemplo a seguir.
De esta forma quiere demostrar que “la imagen de belleza” se ve en redes sociales no corresponde a la realidad y establece parámetros inalcanzables para los jóvenes que buscan el cuerpo perfecto.
LETS PLAY A GAME? 👹 It’s called 🥁 REALITY VS INSTAGRAM Every morning I wake up and scroll though my personal Instagram feed and spy “Insta Girls” posting unrealistic images of themselves. The girls I follow that portray these images have big followings, often with hundreds of thousands of young girls looking up to them as a role models. As I scroll though the comments I find young girls tagging their friends “GOALS” and “OMG WHY DONT I LOOK LIKE THIS😭😭” The truth is these girls don’t looks like this. They look like you, like everyone. I have gone ahead and copied the classic “Insta Girl Edit” in my second image and listed below is what I have done to it💅🏽 Full body skin smooth Enlarged my booty Sucked in my tummy Sucked in my back Thinned out my arms Thinned out my quads Made my neck a tad skinnier Got ride of my scars and cellulite Made my breast rounder Lifted my booty After all these little tweaks, can you notice how my horizon is warped? So many girls are so into how their Insta image is going to be portrayed that they don’t even notice they have warped the background!? 🤦🏼♀️ Ladies, I’m not here to play mean girl towards others. I simply want to #inspire you to love yourself and stop comparing yourselves to unrealistic images online. Look out for the signs of the “Insta Girl Edit” and don’t take social media too seriously. Let’s get real❤️
En esta foto publicada por Karina, ella muestra primero como luce sin retoques y luego cómo luciría con su piel alisada y haciendo unos ajustes a su anatomía. Paso a paso enumera todos los arreglos realizados a la imagen para lucir como las famosas de Instagram.
“La verdad es que esas chicas no son así. Son como tú y como yo, como todo el mundo… No estoy aquí para ser la mala. Simplemente quiero servirles de inspiración y animarlas a que se amen y compartan sus imágenes reales” escribió en su mensaje.
Además comparte divertidos videos para imitar a las “esbeltas y perfectas” modelos.
ME VS MODEL So according to today’s news headlines am a “bikini model”🤥 As much as I love and appreciate the support from you guys I just wanted to bring my modelling skills to attention for the laughs. So here’s a small video of me on last weekends @MOANA_BIKINI shoot. @ella.van.seters making it so easy so I thought I’d give it a go😜 Never taking myself too seriously and neither should you. It’s ok to be silly, have fun and be yourself! And that’s exactly how I live my life now. New #VLOG coming soon! Be sure to subscribe to my channel🤗 Link in bio❤️
Perspective VS reality🤓 This is me. Current day. I wanted to share this with you because I think it’s important to stay true and real on social media. I can assure you the only difference in these two photos are the way I’m standing and wearing my bikini. We all know our angles and don’t always share the images of us not looking our best. Therefore, sometimes we can share an unrealistic showcase of ourselves. Of course we all want to share photos of ourselves where we look good, great, our best! I know that I do. I’m sure that you do. It’s just human nature. However, this nature of Social Media, and our usage of it, encourages unrealistic expectations. Everyone posts pictures of themselves on their best day, in their best angle, and everyone else feels that their everyday self isn’t good enough, or doesn’t match up, or can’t compete. It’s important to focus on yourself and your own goals instead of comparing yourself to others constantly. Run your own race and set your own goals, the only person you need to impress is you! ❤️❤️❤️ @MOANA_BIKINI @BIKINI.BODY.BURN