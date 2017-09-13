En Radio Activa

13 / Septiembre / 2017

Hija de Paul Walker recuerda cumpleaños de su padre con una conmovedora fotografía


La única hija del actor ya tiene 18 años y quiso demostrar el inmenso amor que siente por su padre en el día de su cumpleaños.

Meadow Walker  compartió en redes sociales una fotografía donde aparecen ambos junto al mensaje: “Hoy, en honor al cumpleaños de mi padre, ¡los retamos a HACER EL BIEN! Comparte un video o una foto de tu acto de bondad y nomina a cuatro personas a unirse al reto” “Asegúrate de etiquetar a la fundación y también al hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, para que podamos ver todas sus publicaciones. Yo nomino a @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk”.

In honor of my dad’s birthday today, we’re challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk

Una publicación compartida de Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) el

Como era de esperar uno de sus amigos y compañeros de “Rápido y fuerioso” el actor Vin Diesel se unió al reto de la joven y compartió una foto de una de sus hijas con Paul.

Happy birthday Pablo… You have and are still changing the world. Your love lives through all whom have had the great fortune to know you. Meadow graduated this summer… made us all so proud. She is even building a foundation in your name to help the world. Would you believe Cody is in Houston continuing the work you were so passionate about… Remeber when we were in Haiti and you asked me what the name should be… and now @reachoutww is realizing the dream. All the angels miss you… I miss you.

Una publicación compartida de Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) el

Así luce hoy Meadow:

Una publicación compartida de Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) el



