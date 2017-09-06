“La Roca” se emocionó con gesto realizado por niño de 10 años

Jacob O’Connor es un niño de 10 años y es el protagonista de una historia que ha dado la vuelta al mundo. Resulta que este pequeño salvó la vida de su hermanito de dos años que se estaba ahogando en una piscina.
El valiente Jacob para esto realizó una reanimación cadiopulmorar (RCP) al otro menor con una técnica aprendida en la cinta “Terremoto: la falla de San Andrés” la cual es protagonizada por “La Roca”.
Dwayne Johnsosn al enterrarse de lo ocurrido se emociono e invitó a este héroe al set de la película “Skycraper” en la que está participando. Tras esto el actor compartió en redes sociales un video junto al pequeño con un extenso mensaje, y ya suma más de 2,1 millones de visualizaciones.
Jacob estuvo nervioso y tímido todo el tiempo, fue entretenido hacerlo reír y hablar (…) “No fue la imagen de Brutus lo que me emocionó, fue el hecho de que este héroe de 10 años tenga un corazón tan grande como para poner a nuestras mascotas en su camiseta después de salvar la vida a su hermano de dos años”. Fueron algunas de las palabras dedicadas al chico.
Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy’s shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn’t the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother’s life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ
Surprise! (mama shedding a few happy tears for her boys) I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it’s like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is…IT’S ALL FREE. Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain’t me or the kids lol. Thank you to our entire #Skyscraper crew for all doing their part to make this visit special for this family. #OnSet #RockWonka #OConnorFamily #SugarRush🍫