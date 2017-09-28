Pamela Anderson compartió emotivo mensaje tras muerte de Hugh Hefner

Sin duda el fallecimiento del fundador de Playboy no dejó indiferente a los medios del mundo y distintos figuras del espectáculo se han manifestado tras su deceso, una de ellas es la ex conejita Playboy Pamela Anderson.
La actriz ha sido una de las musas que más portadas tuvo en la revista y gracias a esto ganó fama e inició una exitosa carrera como modelo y actriz. A través de redes sociales Anderson compartió un emotivo mensaje para despedir a Hugh Hefner.
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I’m in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn’t want me to see. You couldn’t hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I’m falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It’s raining in Paris now. I’m by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I’m proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … “It’s movie time” You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋
Acá puedes leer el mensaje en español:
“Tengo tantos pensamientos, que no tengo cerebro para procesar. Yo soy lo que soy por ti. Tu me enseñaste todo lo importante sobre la libertad y el respeto. Fuera de mi familia, eras la persona más importante de mi vida. Usted me dio mi vida… La gente me dice todo el tiempo que yo era tu favorita…
Estoy en un profundo shock. Pero tú eras viejo, tu espalda te dolía tanto. La última vez que te vi estabas usando un andador. No querías que lo viera. No podías oír. Tú tenías un pedazo de papel en tu bolsillo que me mostraste – con mi nombre Pamela con un corazón alrededor. Ahora, estoy cayendo a pedazos. Este sentimiento es tan loco. Ahora está lloviendo en París. Estoy junto a la ventana. Todo lo que aman de mi es porque tú me entendiste.
Me aceptaste y me animaste a ser yo misma. El amor como ningún otro. Vivir imprudentemente sin filtro. Dijiste que la revista trataba de una chica como yo. Que yo personifique el espíritu que fantaseaste. Yo era la única. Tu dijiste. Puedo oírte decir: “Sé valiente. No hay reglas. Vive tu vida estoy orgullosa de ti. No hay errores. Y con los hombres, disfruta… (Su risa maravillosa) tienes el mundo por la cola, eres una buena chica, tan amable y no estás loca. Eres salvaje y libre, permanece fuerte, permanece vulnerable”.
Amaste a mis parejas, siempre estuviste ahí para nosotros. Con tu amor, tu loca sabiduría. Extrañaré todo. Gracias por hacer del mundo un lugar mejor. Un lugar más libre y más sexy. Eras un caballero encantador, elegante, caballeroso y muy divertido. Adiós Hef … Tu Pamela”.