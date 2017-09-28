28 / septiembre / 2017

Pamela Anderson compartió emotivo mensaje tras muerte de Hugh Hefner

Sin duda el fallecimiento del fundador de Playboy no dejó indiferente a los medios del mundo y distintos figuras del espectáculo se han manifestado tras su deceso, una de ellas es la ex conejita Playboy Pamela Anderson.

La actriz ha sido una de las musas que más portadas tuvo en la revista y gracias a esto ganó fama e inició una exitosa carrera como modelo y actriz. A través de redes sociales Anderson compartió un emotivo mensaje para despedir a Hugh Hefner.

Acá puedes leer el mensaje en español:

“Tengo tantos pensamientos, que no tengo cerebro para procesar. Yo soy lo que soy por ti. Tu me enseñaste todo lo importante sobre la libertad y el respeto. Fuera de mi familia, eras la persona más importante de mi vida. Usted me dio mi vida… La gente me dice todo el tiempo que yo era tu favorita…

Estoy en un profundo shock. Pero tú eras viejo, tu espalda te dolía tanto. La última vez que te vi estabas usando un andador. No querías que lo viera. No podías oír. Tú tenías un pedazo de papel en tu bolsillo que me mostraste – con mi nombre Pamela con un corazón alrededor. Ahora, estoy cayendo a pedazos. Este sentimiento es tan loco. Ahora está lloviendo en París. Estoy junto a la ventana. Todo lo que aman de mi es porque tú me entendiste.

Me aceptaste y me animaste a ser yo misma. El amor como ningún otro. Vivir imprudentemente sin filtro. Dijiste que la revista trataba de una chica como yo. Que yo personifique el espíritu que fantaseaste. Yo era la única. Tu dijiste. Puedo oírte decir: “Sé valiente. No hay reglas. Vive tu vida estoy orgullosa de ti. No hay errores. Y con los hombres, disfruta… (Su risa maravillosa) tienes el mundo por la cola, eres una buena chica, tan amable y no estás loca. Eres salvaje y libre, permanece fuerte, permanece vulnerable”.

Amaste a mis parejas, siempre estuviste ahí para nosotros. Con tu amor, tu loca sabiduría. Extrañaré todo. Gracias por hacer del mundo un lugar mejor. Un lugar más libre y más sexy. Eras un caballero encantador, elegante, caballeroso y muy divertido. Adiós Hef … Tu Pamela”.