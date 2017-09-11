¿Te acuerdas del mejor amigo de Malcom? ¡Mira como luce en la actualidad

El actor Craig Lamar Traylor fue el encargado de interpretar al pequeño Stevie el mejor amigo de Malcom.
En la serie “Malcolm in the Middle” el chico personificaba a un niño en silla de ruedas y que tenía asma.
Actualmente Craig tiene 28 años y luce muy diferente al personaje que interpretó por siete temporadas. Además hoy se convirtió en joyero y hace joyas artesanales y personalizadas que muestra a través de Instagram, donde también se puede ver su evolución en este arte.
“Illuminati” Here is a piece I have been working on for a bit now that i finally finished. This amulet features 6 citrine facets a .93ct yellow sapphire and two green Brazilian tourmalines. This one is special to me because it has such a old world ancient feel to it. It’s not for sale as it’s going to play a major role in my show. It will be for sale at the show but just postin to see what you guys think. Also I think the side stones are pretty bad ass haha. #wraps #crystal #energy #heady #wirewrap #wireart #wirework #handmade #jewelry #quartz #amethyst #citrine #sapphire #yellow #silver