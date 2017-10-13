Conoce al entrenador que sorprende en redes por su parecido a Thor

Ben Mudge, es un joven de Belfast, Irlanda del Norte, y se ha convertido en toda una celebridad en redes por su gran parecido al actor Chris Hemsworth, famoso por personificar a Thor.
Este entrenador personal y masajista está consciente de su popularidad y él mismo se hace llamar como el místico Dios del Trueno en sus redes sociales.
Pero más allá de su excelente apariencia, Ben posee una conmovedora historia de vida ya que él no sólo se cuida para lucir espectacular en sus imágenes sino porque padece fibrosis quística y necesita entrenar duro y comer bien para poder combatir las infecciones potencialmente mortales que lo aquejan. Además, Ben necesita mantener un estilo sano para que sus órganos y sistema digestivo funcionen correctamente.
¿Lo encuentras parecido?
Happy #Thorsday everyone! … Latest issue of Thorsday is up on my YouTube channel (link in my bio) … Today was Arms, Fitness and abs! Have to admit it was a tough one with the fitness! My chest felt tight and was close to giving up on the 2nd of 3 rounds. But I didn’t give up! 👈🏻 this is what can be the difference between reaching your goals or falling short! That little bit extra! … Hope you all have a great day! Remember lots of small things done well create results! … #thorsday #thorragnarok #thor #cysticfibrosis #fitness #mjolnir #hammertime #trainwiththor #coach #onlinecoach #health #health #cantwaittoseethor #manbun