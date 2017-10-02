Mira cómo luce el actor de “Billy Elliot” a 17 años de su estreno

Jamie Bell actualmente tiene 31 años y es padre de un niño
En 2000 se estrenaba Billy Elliot, la cinta británica que contaba la historia de Billy, un niño de 11 años que soñaba con convertirse en bailarín profesional.
Sin embargo, su padre rechazaba la idea y quiere que su hijo aprenda boxeo, un deporte que Billy odia con toda su alma. El encargado de dar vida al personaje principal fue Jamie Bell, actor y bailarín británico que por ese entonces tenía solo 14 años.
A 17 años de su estreno, Bell de 31 años es padre de un niño de cuatro años, que tuvo con la actriz Evan Rachel Wood a la que conoció durante el rodaje de Wake Me Up When September Ends de la banda Green Day.
Actualmente tiene una relación con la actriz Kate Mara, conocida mundialmente por su papel Zoe Barnes, la periodista en la serie House of Cards
Luego del éxito de Billy Elliot, el actor ha participado en cine y televisión. Algunos de los trabajos en que ha participado están King Kong (2005), Jumper (2008) y Nymphomaniac (2013).
Mira cómo está hoy el actor que se robó el corazón de millones de espectadores con sus pasos de baile y su carisma.
Fotos: Shutterstock/Instagram @jamiebellarmy