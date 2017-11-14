Conoce a los nominados a mejor videojuego de 2017

Si eres fanático de los videojuegos esta noticia es para ti, ya que este martes 14 de noviembre se dieron a conocer los nombres de los 102 juegos nominados en las distintas categorías, por lo que el tiempo de balances casi llega a su fin.
El sector de los videojuegos ha comenzado su proceso de escoger al mejor título del 2017 en su ya conocido The Game Awards cuya premiación será el próximo 7 de diciembre.
Acá te dejamos algunas de las categorías más destacadas y también el enlace para que puedas votar:
Videojuego del Año
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
Persona 5 (Atlus)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor Juego de Acción
Prey (Arkane / Bethesda)
Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
Wolfenstein II (Machine Games / Bethesda)
Mejor Juego de Rol
South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco)
Final Fantasy XV (Square-Enix)
Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios)
NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
Mejor Juego Deportivo/De Carrera
Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)
NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
GT Sport (Polyhony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
FIFA 18 (EA)
Mejor Juego de Pelea
Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios)
Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinity (Capcom)
Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios)
ARMS (Nintendo)
Mejor Narrativa
What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Wolfenstein II (Machine Games / Bethesda)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor Juego Multijugador
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Call of Duty: World War II (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)
Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
¿Quieres conocer la lista completa ? ingresa aquí al sitio oficial de The Game Awards, donde podrás votar por tu favorito.