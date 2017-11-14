14 / noviembre / 2017

Conoce a los nominados a mejor videojuego de 2017

Si eres fanático de los videojuegos esta noticia es para ti, ya que este martes 14 de noviembre se dieron a conocer los nombres de los 102 juegos nominados en las distintas categorías, por lo que el tiempo de balances casi llega a su fin.

El sector de los videojuegos ha comenzado su proceso de escoger al mejor título del 2017 en su ya conocido The Game Awards cuya premiación será el próximo 7 de diciembre.

Acá te dejamos algunas de las categorías más destacadas y también el enlace para que puedas votar:

Videojuego del Año

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor Juego de Acción

Prey (Arkane / Bethesda)

Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Wolfenstein II (Machine Games / Bethesda)

Mejor Juego de Rol

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco)

Final Fantasy XV (Square-Enix)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios)

NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Mejor Juego Deportivo/De Carrera

Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)

NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

GT Sport (Polyhony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

FIFA 18 (EA)

Mejor Juego de Pelea

Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios)

Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinity (Capcom)

Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios)

ARMS (Nintendo)

Mejor Narrativa

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Wolfenstein II (Machine Games / Bethesda)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor Juego Multijugador

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Call of Duty: World War II (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

¿Quieres conocer la lista completa ? ingresa aquí al sitio oficial de The Game Awards, donde podrás votar por tu favorito.