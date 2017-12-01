Conoce a Marine S’mezz, la modelo fitness que hace arder las redes sociales

Las atrevidas fotografías y videos de la bella francesa están dando de qué hablar en internet.
Cada cierto tiempo aparece una nuevo modelo fitness que revoluciona las redes sociales con sus provocativas fotografías y videos.
Ahora es la bella francesa Marine S’ Mezz quien se ha tomado la web y ha conseguido en poco tiempo que todos estén hablando de ella.
Middle finger up! I’lol still bless you with my smile tho… • It’s impressive how people’s mind still are very slow and very closed! And how some men can’t respect women, maybe because they never seen a woman’s body before, or because they feel big behind their screen… Yes I am posting pictures of my body, and implied nudity but guess what. None of that is new. It’s art. And it’s 2018 so I really feel like I shouldn’t have to be bothered by stupid people sending me annoying DMs. I am proud of everything I did so far, and I don’t need nobody’s nasty vibes around me, so please keep it for yourself or move along! • G o o d. V i b e s. O n l y. __________________________ @ohrangutang x @cristinapilo __________________________ #MarineSmezz #model #sexy #beautiful #body #face #portrait #nude #art #impliednude #magazine #hot #leopard #middlefinger #middlefingerup #fuckyou #smile #bikini #swimwear #swimsuit #bikinimodel #lingeriemodel #beautymodel #makeup #jungle #nature #goodvibes
En sus imágenes, la guapa modelo muestra los resultados de su duro entrenamiento. Y ha hecho de Instagram el lugar para hacerse conocida, cuya cuenta ya suma casi 100.000 seguidores.
Step up of your comfort zone and watch the magic happen ✨ _______________________ I’ll be hosting my live stream today at 6pm (EDT). Who’s joining? _______________________ Magic by @ohrangutang x @cristinapilo _______________________ #MarineSmezz #model #fitnessmodel #glamourmodel #lifestylemodel #fashionmodel #bikinimodel #lingeriemodel #shoot #photoshoot #magazine #cover #art #nude #sexy #beautiful #blonde #leopard #pool #poolside #booking #brandambassador #artist #influencer #Miami #NewYork #LA #London #Paris
Una publicación compartida de Marine S’mezz (@marinesmezz) el
Marine tiene apenas 126 publicaciones en su cuenta de Instagram y casi todas ellas son atrevidas por la poca ropa que viste, desafiando la censura de la red social.
Been trying to smile more ✨ ___________________________________________________________ Mgmt | @kelvin7talent Photography | @raulshoots Location | Miami @prominentstatus ___________________________________________________________ #MarineSmezz #Dope #Miami #Paris #London #beautiful #trending #viral #instafashion #fashionblogger #fashiongram #model #LA #muse #curves #curvygirl #NewYork #bikini #SlimThick #smile #smilemore #blessed #lingerie #model #tattoo #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #tattoogirls
¿Qué te parecen sus fotos y videos?
Fotos: Instagram.