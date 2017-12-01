01 / diciembre / 2017
Estas son las mejores apps y juegos del año según Google Play
Ya comenzó la cuenta regresiva para decirle adiós a este 2017 por lo que empieza la temporada de recuentos y para ponerse a tono Google Play- la tienda de Android- reveló las mejores aplicaciones y juegos disponibles en la plataforma.
Esta selección incorpora categorías que premian a las más innovadoras, las más entretenidas o las más populares.
Acá te dejamos el listado:
Apps
APPS MÁS ENTRETENIDAS
- PicsArt Animator: Gif & Video
- InColor – Coloring Books
- HOOKED – Chat Stories
- Adobe Photoshop Sketch
- Intimind, meditación mindfulness en Español
LAS MEJORES APPS SOCIALES
- Tandem: Find Language Exchange Partners Worldwide
- Strava Running and Cycling GPS
- Slack
- LIKE – Magic Special Effect Video Editor
- Cookpad
LAS MEJORES AYUDAS DIARIAS
- NOTEBOOK – Take Notes, Sync
- UberEATS: Food Delivery
- TiZKKA fashion and outfit ideas, shop the look
- 8fit – Workouts, Meal Planner & Personal Trainer
- Step Counter – Pedometer Free & Calorie Counter
LAS APPS MÁS INNOVADORAS
- Pinterest
- Snapchat
- Be My Eyes – Helping the blind
- Google Earth
- Coinbase – Buy Bitcoin & more. Secure Wallet
LOS MEJORES TESOROS ESCONDIDOS
- Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help
- Cornershop
- CastBox: Free Podcast Player, Radio & Audio Books
- Payit: Paga y Cobra Fácil
- Google Allo
LAS MEJORES APPS INFANTILES
- Space for Kids, Astronomy Game by Star Walk 2
- Kids Learn Languages by Mondly
- Miffy’s World
- Pinkfong Shapes & Colors
- Sago Mini Town
Juegos
JUEGOS MÁS COMPETITIVOS
- Clash Royale
- TRANSFORMERS: Forged to Fight
- Golf Clash
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
- Injustice 2
JUEGOS MÁS SOCIALES
- Boggle With Friends: Word Game
- Angry Birds Evolution
- Minecraft
- Pictionary™
- Bit Heroes
MEJORES JUEGOS INDIE
- Westy West
- Star Vikings Forever
- Iron Marines
- Postknight
- SPACEPLAN
JUEGOS MÁS INNOVADORES
- Last Day on Earth: Survival
- Build a Bridge!
- Shadowmatic
- After the End: Forsaken Destiny
- Battlejack: Blackjack RPG
JUEGOS TIERNOS Y CASUALES
- Pokémon: Magikarp Jump
- Bubble Witch 3 Saga
- Homescapes
- Chichens
- Once Upon a Tower
MEJORES JUEGOS INFANTILES
- Toca Life: Hospital
- Strawberry Shortcake Hair
- Little Fire Station
- Dr. Panda Café Freemium
- Moana Island Life
JUEGOS MÁS POPULARES
- Super Mario Run
- Fidget Spinner
- Magic Tiles 3
- Bubble Witch 3 Saga
- N.O.V.A. Legacy