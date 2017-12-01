En Radio Activa

01 / diciembre / 2017

Estas son las mejores apps y juegos del año según Google Play


Ya comenzó la cuenta regresiva para decirle adiós a este  2017 por lo que empieza la temporada de recuentos y para ponerse a tono  Google Play- la tienda de Android- reveló las mejores aplicaciones y juegos disponibles en la plataforma.

Esta selección incorpora categorías que premian a las más innovadoras, las más entretenidas o las más populares.

Acá te dejamos el listado:

Apps

APPS MÁS ENTRETENIDAS

  • PicsArt Animator: Gif & Video
  • InColor – Coloring Books
  • HOOKED – Chat Stories
  • Adobe Photoshop Sketch
  • Intimind, meditación mindfulness en Español

LAS MEJORES APPS SOCIALES

  • Tandem: Find Language Exchange Partners Worldwide
  • Strava Running and Cycling GPS
  • Slack
  • LIKE – Magic Special Effect Video Editor
  • Cookpad

LAS MEJORES AYUDAS DIARIAS

  • NOTEBOOK – Take Notes, Sync
  • UberEATS: Food Delivery
  • TiZKKA fashion and outfit ideas, shop the look
  • 8fit – Workouts, Meal Planner & Personal Trainer
  • Step Counter – Pedometer Free & Calorie Counter

LAS APPS MÁS INNOVADORAS

  • Pinterest
  • Snapchat
  • Be My Eyes – Helping the blind
  • Google Earth
  • Coinbase – Buy Bitcoin & more. Secure Wallet

LOS MEJORES TESOROS ESCONDIDOS

  • Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help
  • Cornershop
  • CastBox: Free Podcast Player, Radio & Audio Books
  • Payit: Paga y Cobra Fácil
  • Google Allo

LAS MEJORES APPS INFANTILES

  • Space for Kids, Astronomy Game by Star Walk 2
  • Kids Learn Languages by Mondly
  • Miffy’s World
  • Pinkfong Shapes & Colors
  • Sago Mini Town

Juegos

JUEGOS MÁS COMPETITIVOS

  • Clash Royale
  • TRANSFORMERS: Forged to Fight
  • Golf Clash
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
  • Injustice 2

JUEGOS MÁS SOCIALES

  • Boggle With Friends: Word Game
  • Angry Birds Evolution
  • Minecraft
  • Pictionary™
  • Bit Heroes

MEJORES JUEGOS INDIE

  • Westy West
  • Star Vikings Forever
  • Iron Marines
  • Postknight
  • SPACEPLAN

JUEGOS MÁS INNOVADORES

  • Last Day on Earth: Survival
  • Build a Bridge!
  • Shadowmatic
  • After the End: Forsaken Destiny
  • Battlejack: Blackjack RPG

JUEGOS TIERNOS Y CASUALES

  • Pokémon: Magikarp Jump
  • Bubble Witch 3 Saga
  • Homescapes
  • Chichens
  • Once Upon a Tower

MEJORES JUEGOS INFANTILES

  • Toca Life: Hospital
  • Strawberry Shortcake Hair
  • Little Fire Station
  • Dr. Panda Café Freemium
  • Moana Island Life

JUEGOS MÁS POPULARES

  • Super Mario Run
  • Fidget Spinner
  • Magic Tiles 3
  • Bubble Witch 3 Saga
  • N.O.V.A. Legacy



