Mujeres curvilíneas desfilaron en New York para protestar contra los “cánones de belleza”

Este martes un grupo de lindas mujeres curvilíneas se lucieron modelando lencería en Times Square en Nueva York. Las chiquillas aperraron con toda, ya que la iniciativa se desarrolló en pleno invierno estadounidense.
La idea de estas 25 mujeres era manifestarse de forma pública en contra de los cánones de belleza impuestos por el mundo de la moda, la publicidad y la misma sociedad, en una protesta que fue calificada como la Guerra de la Lencería o #TheRealCatwalk.
“Sí, hacía frío; sí, era aterrador, pero nuestra cálida energía nos hizo avanzar y mostrarnos en un escaparate inolvidable. Queremos que todas las mujeres se sientan fortalecidas, fuertes, hermosas. Ningún medio de comunicación debe dictarte cuáles son tus defectos y cómo debes cambiar”. Ese fue el mensaje que compartió en Instagram @Khrystyana en una de las tantas imagenes que publicó.
“Aquellas que se sientan mal con sus propios cuerpos y rostros al ver el famoso espectáculo de Victoria’s Secret encuentren otros referentes y abrazen la diversidad”, agregó la joven en otra publicación.
¿Qué te parece?
These women by @ianwarrenphoto #theREALcatwalk . Although about half of confirmed to walk women were not able to show up this Time, i hope that this was an important statement . Sure , maybe some of you can’t relate to some of these women. It’s okay, the world of Fashion and media is changing to where everyone feels included and YES beautiful Because you are. Endless gratitude to all Models, volunteers ,photographers and videographers who made This dream reality. And @paigedavino, star, show opener , supermodel who came up with the idea to do it at this very perfect time! You helped so many women from all of the world – true angel! <3
Bye for now #therealcatwalk . Let’s start this new week super inspired to love ourselves as we are on whatever path we are on !!!!!! Thank you all for this incredible support !!!! These bunch is shot by @aceofny_ #therealcatwalk #bodylove #bodypositive #everyoneisbeautiful #diversity #beautifulwomen #girlboss #womenempowerment