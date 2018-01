Video: Auto terminó incrustado en el segundo piso de una casa

🔥OC Firefighters🔥Your OC Firefighters respond to a vehicle into a structure and were a little surprised to see it in the second floor. Our Urban Search and Rescue Team responded as well to help stabilize the vehicle and extricate the patient. Video Credit @firenewsnetwork #ocfirefighters #ocfa #chiefmiller #califirefighters #californiafirefighter #firefighter #car #flyingcar #accident #carcrash #abc7eyewitness #fox #ktla5news #socal #ca #orangecounty #santaana

