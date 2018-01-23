23 / enero / 2018

Conoce a los nominados para los Oscar 2018

Al fin se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Oscar 2018, premios que cada año entrega la academia de las artes y las ciencias cinematográficas.

Y lo mejor de todo es que la película chilena “Una Mujer Fantástica” del director Sebastián Lelio y protagonizada por Daniela Vega, competirá en la categoría Mejor Película Extranjera.

La ceremonia se realizará 4 de marzo, en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles.

Revisa acá todas las categorías:

Mejor diseño de producción:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Durkirk

The Shape of Water

Mejor cinematografía:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Durkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Mejor edición y mejor mezcla de sonido:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Edición:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Cortometraje:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of Us

Mejor corto animado:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Mejor música original:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Mejor banda sonora:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Efectos visuales:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy

Kong

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Maquillaje y peluquería:

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder Woman

Actriz de reparto:

Mary J. Blige

Allison Janney

Lesley Manville

Laurie Metcalf

Octavia Spencer

Actor de reparto:

Willem Dafoe

Woody Harrelson

Richard Jenkins

Christopher Plummer

Sam Rockwell

Mejor película extranjera:

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

Body and Soul

The Square

Mejor corto documental:

Edith & Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop

Mejor canción original:

Mighty River

Mystery of Love

Remember Me

Stand Up for Something

This Is Me

Mejor película animada:

Boss Baby

Bread Winner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Guión adaptado:

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Guión original:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Mejor actor:

Timothee Chalamet

Daniel Day Lewis

Daniel Kaluuya

Gary Oldman

Denzel Washington

Mejor actriz:

Sally Hawkins

Frances McDormand

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Meryl Streep

Mejor director:

Christopher Nolan

Jordan Peele

Greta Gerwig

Paul Thomas Anderson

Guillermo del Toro

Mejor película:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri