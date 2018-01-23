Conoce a los nominados para los Oscar 2018

Al fin se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Oscar 2018, premios que cada año entrega la academia de las artes y las ciencias cinematográficas.
Y lo mejor de todo es que la película chilena “Una Mujer Fantástica” del director Sebastián Lelio y protagonizada por Daniela Vega, competirá en la categoría Mejor Película Extranjera.
La ceremonia se realizará 4 de marzo, en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles.
Revisa acá todas las categorías:
Mejor diseño de producción:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Durkirk
The Shape of Water
Mejor cinematografía:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Durkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Mejor edición y mejor mezcla de sonido:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Edición:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Cortometraje:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of Us
Mejor corto animado:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Mejor música original:
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Mejor banda sonora:
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Efectos visuales:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy
Kong
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Maquillaje y peluquería:
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder Woman
Actriz de reparto:
Mary J. Blige
Allison Janney
Lesley Manville
Laurie Metcalf
Octavia Spencer
Actor de reparto:
Willem Dafoe
Woody Harrelson
Richard Jenkins
Christopher Plummer
Sam Rockwell
Mejor película extranjera:
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
Body and Soul
The Square
Mejor corto documental:
Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Mejor canción original:
Mighty River
Mystery of Love
Remember Me
Stand Up for Something
This Is Me
Mejor película animada:
Boss Baby
Bread Winner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Guión adaptado:
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Guión original:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Mejor actor:
Timothee Chalamet
Daniel Day Lewis
Daniel Kaluuya
Gary Oldman
Denzel Washington
Mejor actriz:
Sally Hawkins
Frances McDormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep
Mejor director:
Christopher Nolan
Jordan Peele
Greta Gerwig
Paul Thomas Anderson
Guillermo del Toro
Mejor película:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri