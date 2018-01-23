En Radio Activa

23 / enero / 2018

Conoce a los nominados para los Oscar 2018


Al fin se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Oscar 2018, premios que cada año entrega la academia de las artes y las ciencias cinematográficas.

Y lo mejor de todo es que la película chilena “Una Mujer Fantástica” del director Sebastián Lelio y protagonizada por Daniela Vega, competirá en la categoría Mejor Película Extranjera.

La ceremonia se realizará 4 de marzo, en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles.

Revisa acá todas las categorías: 

Mejor diseño de producción:

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Durkirk
The Shape of Water

Mejor cinematografía:

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Durkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

Mejor edición y mejor mezcla de sonido:

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul

Edición:

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Cortometraje:

DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of Us

Mejor corto animado:

Dear Basketball
Garden Party Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Mejor cinematografía:

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

Mejor música original:

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Mejor banda sonora:

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Efectos visuales:

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy
Kong
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Edición:

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards

Maquillaje y peluquería:

Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder Woman

Actriz de reparto:

Mary J. Blige
Allison Janney
Lesley Manville
Laurie Metcalf
Octavia Spencer

Actor de reparto:

Willem Dafoe
Woody Harrelson
Richard Jenkins
Christopher Plummer
Sam Rockwell

Mejor película extranjera:

A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
Body and Soul
The Square

Mejor corto documental:

Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop

Mejor canción original:

Mighty River
Mystery of Love
Remember Me
Stand Up for Something
This Is Me

Mejor película animada:

Boss Baby
Bread Winner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Guión adaptado:

Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound

Guión original:

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Mejor actor: 

Timothee Chalamet
Daniel Day Lewis
Daniel Kaluuya
Gary Oldman
Denzel Washington

Mejor actriz:

Sally Hawkins
Frances McDormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep

Mejor director:

Christopher Nolan
Jordan Peele
Greta Gerwig
Paul Thomas Anderson
Guillermo del Toro

Mejor película:

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri



