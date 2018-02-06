En Radio Activa

06 / febrero / 2018

Modelo Playboy gastó 83 millones de pesos en cirugías para arreglarse la nariz y terminó sin huesos


La joven llamó a realizarse estos procedimientos con gente calificada

Las cirugías estéticas suelen ayudar en la autoestima. Un pequeño arreglo puede hacer la diferencia y hacernos sentir más seguros y confiados en cómo enfrentamos el mundo, pero cuando sale mal, se convierte en una pesadilla.

Es lo que le ocurrió a la modelo inglesa Chloe Khan, que contó su historia en su cuenta de Instagram para alertar sobre este tipo de procedimientos mal realizados.

Hey . 📸 | @littlefairphotography_

Una publicación compartida de 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) el

La maniquí gastó 112 mil euros (83 millones de pesos) por una cirugía que la hizo quedar sin los huesos que dan forma a la naríz.

“No puedo oler ni respirar por la nariz. Me desperté durante la cirugía. Fue un desastre desde el principio”, contó Khan al Daily Mail, a quien iban a realizarle una reconstrucción de nariz utilizando cartílago de su oreja. 

@elitecosmeticsurgery . This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall . On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery . My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn’t need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage . My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world . I wish I found him first . I’m not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares . (Previous to this I had gone to a “top surgeon “ on instagram with a massive following who I had stalked for years and he ended out being a fraudster conman and nobody believed me how bad it was . ) This is why I’m sharing this to make sure everyone has the knowledge of a safe surgeon with amazing results ) Thankyou so much @elitecosmeticsurgery you have changed my life . If you have any questions about surgery , rhinos , bbl or anything drop them below and I will answer . ( I know the pics are minging but you guys are my family and I’m just keeping it real with yall ) @elitecosmeticsurgery

Una publicación compartida de 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) el

La mujer contó que tras su horrible experiencia contactó a otro profesional que le reconstruyó la nariz por completo. “Anteriormente fui a un cirujano supuestamente mejor que tenía muchísimos seguidores en Instagram y resultó ser un estafador, pero nadie creía lo malo que era”, relató.

Por esta razón la modelo alertó a las personas que se operen, que investiguen y lo hagan con profesionales de calidad.

“Mi nariz fue reconstruida por completo y estoy muy agradecida por lo que el doctor Ali Uckan ha conseguido. Es el mejor cirujano del mundo. Desearía haberlo encontrado antes. No estoy presionando a la gente para que se haga una cirugía, pero si ya has tomado la decisión de hacerlo y estás buscando el lugar correcto, no hay ningún lugar mejor”, finalizó.

Fotos: Instagram

