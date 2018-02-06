Modelo Playboy gastó 83 millones de pesos en cirugías para arreglarse la nariz y terminó sin huesos

La joven llamó a realizarse estos procedimientos con gente calificada
Las cirugías estéticas suelen ayudar en la autoestima. Un pequeño arreglo puede hacer la diferencia y hacernos sentir más seguros y confiados en cómo enfrentamos el mundo, pero cuando sale mal, se convierte en una pesadilla.
Es lo que le ocurrió a la modelo inglesa Chloe Khan, que contó su historia en su cuenta de Instagram para alertar sobre este tipo de procedimientos mal realizados.
La maniquí gastó 112 mil euros (83 millones de pesos) por una cirugía que la hizo quedar sin los huesos que dan forma a la naríz.
“No puedo oler ni respirar por la nariz. Me desperté durante la cirugía. Fue un desastre desde el principio”, contó Khan al Daily Mail, a quien iban a realizarle una reconstrucción de nariz utilizando cartílago de su oreja.
@elitecosmeticsurgery . This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall . On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery . My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn’t need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage . My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world . I wish I found him first . I’m not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares . (Previous to this I had gone to a “top surgeon “ on instagram with a massive following who I had stalked for years and he ended out being a fraudster conman and nobody believed me how bad it was . ) This is why I’m sharing this to make sure everyone has the knowledge of a safe surgeon with amazing results ) Thankyou so much @elitecosmeticsurgery you have changed my life . If you have any questions about surgery , rhinos , bbl or anything drop them below and I will answer . ( I know the pics are minging but you guys are my family and I’m just keeping it real with yall ) @elitecosmeticsurgery
La mujer contó que tras su horrible experiencia contactó a otro profesional que le reconstruyó la nariz por completo. “Anteriormente fui a un cirujano supuestamente mejor que tenía muchísimos seguidores en Instagram y resultó ser un estafador, pero nadie creía lo malo que era”, relató.
Por esta razón la modelo alertó a las personas que se operen, que investiguen y lo hagan con profesionales de calidad.
“Mi nariz fue reconstruida por completo y estoy muy agradecida por lo que el doctor Ali Uckan ha conseguido. Es el mejor cirujano del mundo. Desearía haberlo encontrado antes. No estoy presionando a la gente para que se haga una cirugía, pero si ya has tomado la decisión de hacerlo y estás buscando el lugar correcto, no hay ningún lugar mejor”, finalizó.
Fotos: Instagram