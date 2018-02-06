Modelo Playboy gastó 83 millones de pesos en cirugías para arreglarse la nariz y terminó sin huesos

06 / febrero / 2018

La joven llamó a realizarse estos procedimientos con gente calificada

Las cirugías estéticas suelen ayudar en la autoestima. Un pequeño arreglo puede hacer la diferencia y hacernos sentir más seguros y confiados en cómo enfrentamos el mundo, pero cuando sale mal, se convierte en una pesadilla.

Es lo que le ocurrió a la modelo inglesa Chloe Khan, que contó su historia en su cuenta de Instagram para alertar sobre este tipo de procedimientos mal realizados.

La maniquí gastó 112 mil euros (83 millones de pesos) por una cirugía que la hizo quedar sin los huesos que dan forma a la naríz.

“No puedo oler ni respirar por la nariz. Me desperté durante la cirugía. Fue un desastre desde el principio” , contó Khan al Daily Mail , a quien iban a realizarle una reconstrucción de nariz utilizando cartílago de su oreja.

La mujer contó que tras su horrible experiencia contactó a otro profesional que le reconstruyó la nariz por completo. “Anteriormente fui a un cirujano supuestamente mejor que tenía muchísimos seguidores en Instagram y resultó ser un estafador, pero nadie creía lo malo que era”, relató.

Por esta razón la modelo alertó a las personas que se operen, que investiguen y lo hagan con profesionales de calidad.

“Mi nariz fue reconstruida por completo y estoy muy agradecida por lo que el doctor Ali Uckan ha conseguido. Es el mejor cirujano del mundo. Desearía haberlo encontrado antes. No estoy presionando a la gente para que se haga una cirugía, pero si ya has tomado la decisión de hacerlo y estás buscando el lugar correcto, no hay ningún lugar mejor”, finalizó.