El nuevo reto viral que la lleva en redes: comer hielo ¿No será mucho?

Es común encontrar cada cierto tiempo nuevos retos virales pero hay algunos que son bastante extraños.
Por ejemplo el “Ice bucket challenge”, y “Mannequin challenge” con algunos que han revolucionado a cientos de jóvenes. Pero uno de los más recientes y que se ha tomado Instagram consiste en comer hielo y grabarlo.
De hecho no es llegar y hacerlo, ya que los cabros que se han unido al reto, se lo come en distintas presentaciones todo para sumar “Me gusta”.
¿No sera mucho? ¿Lo harías?
Acá te dejamos algunos videos:
Follow me For more ice biting crunch crunch video 💓💛🍃🌸🍫🍬😍😻 #iceeating #frozenmilk #frozenchocolate #asmrcrunch #asmrvideo #crunchy #satisfying #asmr #iceeater #satisfyingvideo #crunch #yummy #kwaiapp #asmrfood #eatingice #chewingice #chocolate #icecubes #asmrlove #instagram #iceblock #iceeating #eatingice #eatingshaveice#likeforlike #slime#slimevids#icechallenge #instagramice#crunchy#icecrunching #shaveice #shaveiceblock#iceblock#asmr
