06 / abril / 2018

El nuevo reto viral que la lleva en redes: comer hielo ¿No será mucho?


Es común encontrar cada cierto tiempo nuevos retos virales pero hay algunos que son bastante extraños.

Por ejemplo el “Ice bucket challenge”, y “Mannequin challenge” con algunos que han revolucionado a cientos de jóvenes. Pero uno de los más recientes y que se ha tomado Instagram consiste en comer hielo y grabarlo.

De hecho no es llegar y hacerlo, ya que los cabros que se han unido al reto, se lo come en distintas presentaciones todo para sumar “Me gusta”.

¿No sera mucho? ¿Lo harías?

Acá te dejamos algunos videos:



