Joven que sufrió de bullying por su sobrepeso ahora es toda una modelo

Angelina Denk es una joven alemana que vivió difíciles momentos en su vida tras ser víctima de bullying en el colegio, ya que sus compañeros se burlaban de ella por su sobrepeso.
La chiquilla trataba de hacer oídos sordos a los insultos pero todo cambió cuando uno de los molestosos le pegó y le enterró un lápiz en su estómago como una forma de burlarse de su peso frente a los demás, diciéndole “no creo que te duela porque eres muy gorda”.
El horrible episodio fue incluso conversado en la tv donde ella como protagonista expuso su caso de bullying ante las cámaras y ante los televidentes. Según informa Mirror fue esta experiencia que la incentivó a luchar por su salud y dejar de lado esos kilos de más.
Para lograr su objetivo joven comenzó una dieta y hacer ejercicio:“Estaba inspirada y comencé a hacer ejercicio, viendo los resultados semana a semana”, señaló, agregando que comenzó a hacer crossfit y un intenso programa de ejercicio que combina diferentes deportes.
La chiquilla logró bajar 45 kilos y actualmente es una destacada modelo de fotografía que llama la atención con su belleza y curvilínea figura.
“Me siento mucho mejor porque entiendo más mis sentimientos. Quiero mostrar cómo soy realmente y por sobre todo demostrarle a la sociedad cómo es el cuerpo realmente sin basarse en esas chicas demasiado flacas que nos muestra la industria de la moda” dice Angelina.
