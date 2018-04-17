La trataron de gorda y se defendió de una divertida forma

Chessie King es una linda chiquilla muy popular en redes sociales e incluso cuenta con su propio blog. En Instagram tiene más de 300 mil seguidores, pero uno de ellos quiso molestarla tratándola de gorda, pero lejos de avergonzarla la rubia quiso responderle de una divertida forma.
La joven subió dos videos a Instagram, en el primero muestra las partes de su cuerpo riendo y en el otro usa un filtro que la hace ver bien flaca y acinturada para ironizar con su figura junto al mensaje: “Si cambiamos nuestro cuerpo por cada troll, escuchamos a cada ciber matón, seríamos monstruos. Si tiene 23 seguidores o 3 millones, NADIE debería tener que lidiar con el odio regular en línea. Mira mis historias destacadas para ver cómo mi cuerpo terminó luciendo así”.
¡Bien hecho!
THIS IS ME. THIS IS MY BODY 🙋🏼♀️ No flattering angles, no flattering lighting, just me & my body feeling on top of the 🌍. We all have days where we feel super duper good but we don’t share them enough. I want YOU to feel confident enough to dance around in your underwear & embrace any wobble you have! A few years ago I would never have posted this, all I cared about back then was being the leanest I could, going to the gym as many times as I could a week & counting every calorie I ate 🍴 Even at my smallest, when I was training the most & eating the least, I just wanted to cover up my body because it wasn’t my idea of ‘perfect’ 💁🏼♀️ Now my priority is to be happy & comfortable in my own skin, & today I appreciate my body & what it does for me. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be HUMAN & we should all be allowed to FEEL insanely good 24/7. Come at me keyboard warriors, you can say what you want but nothing will knock me down 💃🏼👊🏼