Actor se fue derechito al hospital tras entrenar con “La Roca”

So billy big bollocks @therock is in his gym pumping copious amounts of Iron for fun. I pop on an exercise bike for twenty minutes and end up in Hospital with a dislocated rib. Doctor asked if I was in an unnatural position. Indeed – the TV monitor had the movie 50 First Dates on and I was craning forward to read the subtitles. X-Ray, two shots, trip to a chiropractor and a sports massage later and it looks like I will survive.

A post shared by Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) on Jun 4, 2018 at 11:00pm PDT