Russell Crowe luce irreconocible en imágenes que compartió en redes

Have a great day followers.. Few screenshots i made from Russell's videos he shared.. He seems happy and relaxed enjoying Rome 😍 #russellcrowe #russelcrowe #gladiator #ilgladiatore #russell #crowe #rome #italy #colloseum #smile #beard #charisma #italy #actor #actors #screenshot #southsydney #southsydneyrabbitohs

A post shared by Russell Crowe fan page (@crowevillager) on Jun 6, 2018 at 12:29am PDT