Un hombre que se hace llamar Kirby Jenner en redes sociales y que se describe como el hermano gemelo de Kendall Jenner la está rompiendo en Instagram ya que con la ayuda del photoshop arruina cada fotografía o video que compartan las hermana Kardashian/Jenner.
En esta plataforma tiene cerca de 500 mil seguidores que ríen con cada publicación y admiran lo bien manipuladas que están.
Acá te dejamos imágenes de este loquillo del photoshop
Was kinda bummed the stylist only had one pair of shiny pants for the shoot… but part of being in fashion is just rolling with the punches and making whatever they give you WORK! Also, I fell off of that box and chipped a tooth. Does anyone have a dentist reco? Mine refused to keep seeing me 😟 #DentistDrama #SorryDrLou #FollowYourDreams #fashion
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my twinsie 4 lyfe!!! Love my sis more than all the Dunkaroos I’ve eaten in my 21 years on earth (which is a lot haha)! Even tho I was cropped out of the ultra sound and mom said I was an “unexpected surprise” I still feel #blessed to pop Martinellis and ride horses w/ you. #BirthdayTwins #UnexpectedSurprisesAreWhatMakesThemSurprises #ItWasTheHorsesBdayToo! #wtf
#ThrowBackWed to that time the Fam got pretty lit at Kanye’s fashion show!! We listened to Jamiroquai and Kourtney drank like 16 Red Bulls and started picking me up like a baby haha!! Doctors say my bones are hollow but she’s also just naturally strong LOL. #BeastMode #Osteoporosis #HollowBones #squad
Actualmente no a hay comentarios en Hombre se burla de hermanas Kardashian en redes sociales. Quizá quieras añadir uno tuyo?