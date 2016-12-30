Hombre se burla de hermanas Kardashian en redes sociales

Un hombre que se hace llamar Kirby Jenner en redes sociales y que se describe como el hermano gemelo de Kendall Jenner la está rompiendo en Instagram ya que con la ayuda del photoshop arruina cada fotografía o video que compartan las hermana Kardashian/Jenner.

 

En esta plataforma tiene cerca de 500 mil seguidores que ríen con cada publicación y admiran lo bien manipuladas que están.

 

Acá te dejamos imágenes de este loquillo del photoshop

 



