Mira los estrenos que Netflix tiene para febrero

Netflix compartió el listado de documentales, series y películas que estrenará el próximo mes.

 

Dentro de los títulos destacan “Baires” (2015), cinta argentina que cuenta con la participación de Benjamín Vicuña y podrá ser vista desde el 9 de febrero.

 

Acá te dejamos la lista completa:

 

Películas

 

  • “I don’t feel at home in this world anymore” – 24/02
  • “David Brent: Vida en la Carretera” – 10/02
  • “La teoría del todo” – 14/02
  • “Girlfriend’s Day” – 14/02
  • “Imperial Dreams” – 3/02
  • “Thor: The Dark World” – 1/02
  • “Heroes Wanted” – 1/02
  • “Equals” – 1/02
  • “Baires” – 9/02
  • “Fruitvale Station” – 1/02
  • “Riddick” – 1/02
  • “Cuando te Encuentre” – 20/02

 

Infantil

 

  • “Project MC2: Valentine’s Day Special” – 14/02
  • “Veggietales in the City” – 24/02
  • “Las Leyendas” – 24/02
  • “My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree” – 1/02
  • “Dragones: Carrera al borde” – 17/02

 

 Series
  • “Santa Clarita Diet” – 3/02
  • Ultimate Beastmaster” – 24/02
  • “White Nights” – 14/02
  • “The Sound of your Heart” – 24/02
  • “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson” – 2/02
  • “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – 1/02
  • “Billions” – 20/02
  • “Supernatural” – 15/02

Documentales y especiales

 

  • “Abstract: The Art of Design” – 10/02
  • “Chef’s Table”, tercera temporada – 17/02
  • “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” – 7/02
  • “Trevor Noah- Afraid of the Dark” – 21/02
  • “Cobain: Montage of Heck” – 1/02
  • “The Hurt Business” – 1/02

 



