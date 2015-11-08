Mira los estrenos que Netflix tiene para febrero

Netflix compartió el listado de documentales, series y películas que estrenará el próximo mes.
Dentro de los títulos destacan “Baires” (2015), cinta argentina que cuenta con la participación de Benjamín Vicuña y podrá ser vista desde el 9 de febrero.
Acá te dejamos la lista completa:
Películas
- “I don’t feel at home in this world anymore” – 24/02
- “David Brent: Vida en la Carretera” – 10/02
- “La teoría del todo” – 14/02
- “Girlfriend’s Day” – 14/02
- “Imperial Dreams” – 3/02
- “Thor: The Dark World” – 1/02
- “Heroes Wanted” – 1/02
- “Equals” – 1/02
- “Baires” – 9/02
- “Fruitvale Station” – 1/02
- “Riddick” – 1/02
- “Cuando te Encuentre” – 20/02
Infantil
- “Project MC2: Valentine’s Day Special” – 14/02
- “Veggietales in the City” – 24/02
- “Las Leyendas” – 24/02
- “My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree” – 1/02
- “Dragones: Carrera al borde” – 17/02
Series
- “Santa Clarita Diet” – 3/02
- “Ultimate Beastmaster” – 24/02
- “White Nights” – 14/02
- “The Sound of your Heart” – 24/02
- “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson” – 2/02
- “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – 1/02
- “Billions” – 20/02
- “Supernatural” – 15/02
Documentales y especiales
- “Abstract: The Art of Design” – 10/02
- “Chef’s Table”, tercera temporada – 17/02
- “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” – 7/02
- “Trevor Noah- Afraid of the Dark” – 21/02
- “Cobain: Montage of Heck” – 1/02
- “The Hurt Business” – 1/02
