Conoce a los ganadores de los premios Grammy 2017

Este domingo se realizó la 59 edición de los Grammy, y la gran triunfadora fue la cantante Adele, ya que se quedó con los cinco premios a los que aspiraba.

Otra estrella de la música que también obtuvo cinco trofeos fue el fallecido David Bowie.

Cabe destacar, que la banda Fantastic Negrito en la cual participa el chileno Tomás Salcedo ganó el premio al mejor álbum de blues con “The last days of Oakland” .

Acá te dejamos la lista completa con los ganadores.

Album del año

“25” — Adele

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

“Purpose” — Justin Bieber

“Views” — Drake

“A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” — Sturgill Simpson

Grabación del Año

“Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Canción del Año

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“Hello” — Adele

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Mejor Álbum Pop

“25” — Adele

“Purpose” — Justin Bieber

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Confident” — Demi Lovato

“This Is Acting” — Sia

Mejor Album Pop Tradicional

“Cinema” — Andrea Bocelli

“Fallen Angels” — Bob Dylan

“Stages Live” — Josh Groban

“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson

“Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” — Barbra Streisand

Mejor Album de electrónica o dance

“Skin” — Flume

“Electronica 1: The Time Machine” — Jean-Michel Jarre

“Epoch” — Tycho

“Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future” — Underworld

“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII” — Louie Vega

Mejor Perfomance de Rock

“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” – Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

“The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)” – Disturbed

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Performance Metal

“Shock Me” – Baroness

“Silvera” – Gojira

“Rotting In Vain” – Korn

“Dystopia” – Megadeth

“The Price Is Wrong” – Periphery

Mejor Album Rock

“California” — Blink-182

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage The Elephant

“Magma” — Gojira

“Death Of A Bachelor” — Panic! At The Disco

“Weezer” — Weezer

Mejor Album de Música Alternativa

“22, A Million” — Bon Iver

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop

“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead

Mejor Album urbano contemporáneo

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

“Ology” — Gallant

“We Are King” — KING

“Malibu” — Anderson .Paak

“Anti” — Rihanna

Mejor Album Rap

“Coloring Book” – Chance The Rapper

“And The Anonymous Nobody” – De La Soul

“Major Key” – DJ Khaled

“Views” – Drake

“Blank Face LP” – ScHoolboy Q

“The Life Of Pablo” – Kanye Wes

Mejor Performance Rap

“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” —Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Mejor Canción Rap

“All The Way Up” – Kanye West ft.Rihanna

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

“No Problem – Chance The Rapper Ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Mejor Desempeño vocal Rap

“Freedom” – Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

“Broccoli” – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Mejor Album Country

“Big Day In A Small Town” – Brandy Clark

“Full Circle” – Loretta Lynn

“Hero” – Maren Morris

“A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” – Sturgill Simpson

“Ripcord” – Keith Urban

Mejor Performance country en solitario

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Mejor Performance americana de raíz

“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers

“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens

“House Of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Mejor Album Hablado (Poesía, audiolibros y cuentacuentos)

“The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo” — Amy Schumer

“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox” — Carol Burnett

“M Train” — Patti Smith

“Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)” — (Varios Artistas)

“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink” — Elvis Costello

Mejor Album de comedia

“…America…Great…” – David Cross

“American Myth” – Margaret Cho

“Boyish Girl Interrupted” – Tig Notaro

“Live At The Apollo” – Amy Schumer

“Talking For Clapping” – Patton Oswalt

Mejor Canción escrita para audiovisual

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

“Just Like Fire” — P!nk

“Purple Lamborghini” — Skrillex & Rick Ross

“Try Everything” — Shakira

“The Veil” — Peter Gabrie

Mejor Video

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“River” — Leon Bridges

“Up & Up” — Coldplay

“Gosh” — Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

Productor del Año

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Mejor Performance Pop en Solitario

“Hello” — Adele

“Hold Up” — Beyoncé

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece (Idol Version)” — Kelly Clarkson

“Try Everything” — Shakira

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Mejor Grabación Dance

The Chainsmokers ft, Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up”

Flume ft. Kai, “Never Be Like You”

Riton ft. Kah-Lo, “Rinse & Repeat”

Sofi Tukker, “Drinkee”

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Snarky Puppy, “Culcha Vulcha”

Herb Alpert, “Human Nature”

Bill Frisell, “When You Wish Upon A Star”

Steve Gadd Band, “Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY”

Chuck Loeb, “Unspoken”

Mejor dúo pop o performance grupal

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey, “Closer”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Rihanna ft. Drake, “Work”

Sia ft. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Mejor Canción Rock

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

“Burn The Witch” – Radiohead

“Hardwired” – Metallica

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“My Name Is Human” – Highly Suspect

Mejor Performance R&B

“Cranes In The Sky” – Solange

“Turnin’ Me Up” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” – Ro James

“I Do” – Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” – Rihanna

Mejor Album Contemporáneo Blues

“The Last Days Of Oakland” – Fantastic Negrito

“Love Wins Again” – Janiva Magness

“Bloodline” – Kenny Neal

“Give It Back To You” – The Record Company

“Everybody Wants A Piece” – Joe Louis Walker