Lollapalooza anuncia horarios y cambio de artista

Por fin el festival Lollapalooza Chile que se realizará el 1 y 2 de abril en el Parque O’Higgins reveló sus horarios además del cambio de un artista en el show.

El duo The Chainsmokers no vendrá al evento por un “conflicto de programación imprevisto”, pero serán reemplazados productor multiplatino Diplo, parte del proyecto Major Lazer.

La presentación de las distintas bandas estará repartida en seis escenarios.

La jornada del sábado será cerrada por Metallica y la del domingo por el grupo newyorkino The Strokes.

La venta de entradas está disponible en sistema Puntoticket.

Acá puedes ver el detalle del festival

VTR Stage – Sábado 1

21:30 – 23:30 Metallica

19:15 – 20:15 Rancid

17:15 – 18:15 Cage the Elephant

15:15 – 16:15 Lucybell

13:30 – 14:15 La Pozze Latina

VTR Stage – Domingo 2

22:00 – 23:30 The Strokes

19:15 – 20:30 Two Door Cinema Club

17:00 – 18:00 Jimmy Eat World

15:00 – 16:00 Alex Anwandter

13:15 – 14:00 We are the Grand

ITAÚ STAGE – Sábado 1

20:15 – 21:30 The xx

18:15 – 19:15 The 1975

16:15 – 17:15 Glass Animals

14:15 – 15:15 Weichafe

12:45 – 13:30 Villa Cariño

ITAÚ STAGE – Domingo 2

20:30 – 22.00 The Weeknd

18:00 – 19:15 Duran Duran

16:00 – 17:00 Catfish and the Bottlemen

14:00 – 15:00 Gondwana

12:30 – 13:15 Liricistas

KIDAZAPALOOZA STAGE – Sábado 1

17:30 – 18:15 The Helmets

16:00 – 16:45 Sophi Lira

14:30 – 15:15 Show Secreto

13:00 – 13:45 De tu cuna a tu tumba

KIDAZAPALOOZA STAGE – Domingo 20

17:30 – 18:15 Mazapán y Nerven&Zeller

16:00 – 16:45 El Barco Volador

14:30 – 15:15 Show Secreto

13:00 – 13:45 Piececitos

ACER WINDOWS 10 STAGE – Sábado 1

21:00 – 22:00 G-Eazy

19:00 – 20:00 Tove Lo

17:15 – 18:15 Bomba Estéreo

15:30 – 16:30 Silversun Pickups

14:00 – 14:45 Newen Afrobeat

12:30 – 13:15 Prehistöricos

ACER – WINDOWS 10 STAGE – Domingo 2

21:45 – 23:00 Flume

19:30 – 20:30 Melanie Martinez

17:45 – 18:45 MO

16:00 – 17:00 Vance Joy

14:30 – 15:30 Tegan and Sara

12:45 – 13:30 Chicago Toys

Perry’s Stage by VTR – Sábado 1

22:00 – 23:15 Diplo

20:30 – 21:45 Marshmello

19:15 – 20:15 Tchami

18:00 – 19:00 Don Diablo

16:45 – 17:45 Dj Who

15:30 – 16:30 Alok

14:15 – 15:15 Román&Castro

Perry’s Stage by VTR – Domingo 2

22:00 – 23:15 Martin Garrix

20:30 – 21:45 Oliver Heldens

19:00 – 20:15 Nervo

17:45 – 18:45 Griz

16:30 – 17:30 Borgore

15:15 – 16:15 Vives y Forero

14:00 – 15:00 – Rod Valdés

LOTUS Stage – Sábado 1

20:30 – 21:15 López

19:15 – 20:00 Crisálida

18:00 – 18:45 Dr. Vena

16:45 – 17:30 Paz Court

15:30 – 16:15 8Monkeys

14:15 – 15:00 Rey Puesto

13:00 – 13:45 Me llamo Sebastián

LOTUS Stage – Domingo 2

21:15 – 22:30 Mad Professor

19:45 – 20:45 Zaturno Mc Piri

18:30 – 19:15 Boraj

17:15 – 18:00 Temple Agents

16:00 – 16:45 Amahiro

15:15 – 16:00 Enrique Icka

14:00 – 14:45 Mariel Mariel

12:45 – 13:30 Tus Amigos Nuevos

