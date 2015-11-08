Lollapalooza anuncia horarios y cambio de artista

Por fin el festival Lollapalooza Chile que se realizará el 1 y 2 de abril en el Parque O’Higgins reveló sus horarios además del cambio de un artista en el show.
El duo The Chainsmokers no vendrá al evento por un “conflicto de programación imprevisto”, pero serán reemplazados productor multiplatino Diplo, parte del proyecto Major Lazer.
La presentación de las distintas bandas estará repartida en seis escenarios.
La jornada del sábado será cerrada por Metallica y la del domingo por el grupo newyorkino The Strokes.
La venta de entradas está disponible en sistema Puntoticket.
Acá puedes ver el detalle del festival
VTR Stage – Sábado 1
21:30 – 23:30 Metallica
19:15 – 20:15 Rancid
17:15 – 18:15 Cage the Elephant
15:15 – 16:15 Lucybell
13:30 – 14:15 La Pozze Latina
VTR Stage – Domingo 2
22:00 – 23:30 The Strokes
19:15 – 20:30 Two Door Cinema Club
17:00 – 18:00 Jimmy Eat World
15:00 – 16:00 Alex Anwandter
13:15 – 14:00 We are the Grand
ITAÚ STAGE – Sábado 1
20:15 – 21:30 The xx
18:15 – 19:15 The 1975
16:15 – 17:15 Glass Animals
14:15 – 15:15 Weichafe
12:45 – 13:30 Villa Cariño
ITAÚ STAGE – Domingo 2
20:30 – 22.00 The Weeknd
18:00 – 19:15 Duran Duran
16:00 – 17:00 Catfish and the Bottlemen
14:00 – 15:00 Gondwana
12:30 – 13:15 Liricistas
KIDAZAPALOOZA STAGE – Sábado 1
17:30 – 18:15 The Helmets
16:00 – 16:45 Sophi Lira
14:30 – 15:15 Show Secreto
13:00 – 13:45 De tu cuna a tu tumba
KIDAZAPALOOZA STAGE – Domingo 20
17:30 – 18:15 Mazapán y Nerven&Zeller
16:00 – 16:45 El Barco Volador
14:30 – 15:15 Show Secreto
13:00 – 13:45 Piececitos
ACER WINDOWS 10 STAGE – Sábado 1
21:00 – 22:00 G-Eazy
19:00 – 20:00 Tove Lo
17:15 – 18:15 Bomba Estéreo
15:30 – 16:30 Silversun Pickups
14:00 – 14:45 Newen Afrobeat
12:30 – 13:15 Prehistöricos
ACER – WINDOWS 10 STAGE – Domingo 2
21:45 – 23:00 Flume
19:30 – 20:30 Melanie Martinez
17:45 – 18:45 MO
16:00 – 17:00 Vance Joy
14:30 – 15:30 Tegan and Sara
12:45 – 13:30 Chicago Toys
Perry’s Stage by VTR – Sábado 1
22:00 – 23:15 Diplo
20:30 – 21:45 Marshmello
19:15 – 20:15 Tchami
18:00 – 19:00 Don Diablo
16:45 – 17:45 Dj Who
15:30 – 16:30 Alok
14:15 – 15:15 Román&Castro
Perry’s Stage by VTR – Domingo 2
22:00 – 23:15 Martin Garrix
20:30 – 21:45 Oliver Heldens
19:00 – 20:15 Nervo
17:45 – 18:45 Griz
16:30 – 17:30 Borgore
15:15 – 16:15 Vives y Forero
14:00 – 15:00 – Rod Valdés
LOTUS Stage – Sábado 1
20:30 – 21:15 López
19:15 – 20:00 Crisálida
18:00 – 18:45 Dr. Vena
16:45 – 17:30 Paz Court
15:30 – 16:15 8Monkeys
14:15 – 15:00 Rey Puesto
13:00 – 13:45 Me llamo Sebastián
LOTUS Stage – Domingo 2
21:15 – 22:30 Mad Professor
19:45 – 20:45 Zaturno Mc Piri
18:30 – 19:15 Boraj
17:15 – 18:00 Temple Agents
16:00 – 16:45 Amahiro
15:15 – 16:00 Enrique Icka
14:00 – 14:45 Mariel Mariel
12:45 – 13:30 Tus Amigos Nuevos
