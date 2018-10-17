Bella Thorne sufre la “filtración” de fotos personales

La actriz Bella Thorne al parecer sufrió la filtración de fotos íntimas en las que se le puede ver en situaciones muy privadas y comprometedoras.
Sus más de 18 millones de seguidores quedaron un poco confundidos con la publicación, ya que estaba acompañada con el mensaje “Slay em HACKED”, por lo que no saben si ella misma las subió o fue algún malintencionado.
En una de mas imágenes se ve a la exchica Disney acompañada de su novia en traje de baño sentada sobre ella, y en la otra a Bella lamiéndole los senos a su compañera. El resto de fotos muestran varias partes de su cuerpo y zonas privadas de la actriz.
Hay que recordar que la joven se ha caracterizado en el último tiempo por subir contenido polémico en su perfil de Instagram, dejando de lado su imagen de “niña buena”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Después de revelar su bisexualdiad, Bella se ha mostrado muy feliz y enamorada de su novia, la cantante Tana Mongeau.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So proud of this bb girl working so hard on her music shout out to @modsun for making a smash w her. Shout out to @dani_thorne and me for making a dope ass label that runs strictly on artist creativity. Shoutout to @jenergizerr for making everything come to life. And shout out to the one the only @irvgotti187 for believing in the filthy fangs gang. @ffrecords #fuckup LINK IN MY BIO WATCH THE VIDEO ^^^^
En las redes sociales ambas se muestran muy cariñosas y declarándose su amor.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
a year ago this weekend, i met a girl at a music festival who i had no idea would change my life forever. it’s so crazy to me how fast a year can fly by when you’re surrounded by love you never thought was possible. what started with a viral kissing pic turned to you being the love of my life.. you swept me up and introduced me to your entire world, you made my wildest dreams happen, you believed in me in every aspect when no one else did, you signed me to your label & brought me on every journey with you, you fought for me with everything in you when you didn’t have to. you never gave up on me, you stayed when the going got tough, you encouraged me to be me. you’d wipe the makeup off my face or undo the facetune lmao.. you’d make me put on silly costumes and wild makeup and not care what anyone had to say. you got a matching tattoo of something i said to you without hesitation… you’d hold me when i cry…. you are the most perfect, incredible, talented, confident, resilient, STRONG, SELFLESS individual i’ve ever met & every second i spend with you i’m inspired & grateful. here’s to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries. it’s just love. it feels like just yesterday i was drunkenly bothering you at life is beautiful. thanks for wanting me to stick around & bother you endlessly. I love you Annabella Avery Thorne, I wish every person saw you through my eyes. but I’m lucky they don’t WITCHO SEXY ASSSSSS