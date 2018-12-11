En Radio Activa

11 / diciembre / 2018

Mel B sufrió dura caída que la dejó con costillas rotas y cortes en sus manos


Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding,I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital

Una publicación compartida de Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb) el

“Gracias a todas las enfermeras, médicos y a mi increíble cirujano por el experto cuidado que he recibido en el hospital en que continúo ingresada, tras acabar con dos costillas rotas y la mano derecha cortada”, escribió junto a una foto en la que aparece usando un cabestrillo morado.

En el mensaje, Mel B indicó que debió ser operada de urgencia, pasando tres horas en el quirófano.

Mientras se recuperaba en el centro médico de Londres, la cantante recibió la visita de sus compañeras de banda, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell y Emma Bunton.

When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls

Una publicación compartida de Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb) el

“Cuando tus mejores amigas aparecen el hospital cargadas de abrazos y risas y mucho cariño. Adoro a mis Spice Girls”, escribió.



