Video: “La Roca” se disfraza de Pikachu para sorprender a su pequeña hija

El destacado actor ha llenado de ternura las redes sociales tras publicar un video disfrazado de Pikachu en Pascua de Resurrección.
Dwayne Johnson decidió compartir en Instagram un registro donde sorprende a su hijta Jasmine disfrazado de la criatura de Pokémon sacando así su lado más tierno.
“Al final del video la pueden oír diciendo ‘Peeku’, porque no puede pronunciar Pikachu”, escribió el artista junto a la publicación.
The first time Jasmine’s favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn’t account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, “I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you’re not allowed to take a break until I go night night”. At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, “Peekyu” because she can’t say, Pikachu. I’m tired, today’s my only day off, it’s 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It’s what daddy’s do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated
Esta no es la primera vez que se viste con el traje amarillo ya que en octubre pasado cuando la niña apenas daba sus primeros pasos hizo lo mismo para darle una sorpresa.
Pikachu is baby Jasmine’s FAVORITE character. So, for Halloween me and @laurenhashianofficial decided the real life Pikachu was gonna come to the house for a visit. What Pikachu didn’t know was that Jazzy would start crying when he stopped dancing and demanded he continue to shake his tail with a loud “EH!”. So, Pikachu danced over.. and over.. and over.. and over… and over.. again. By the time I dropped my 197th JuJu, the heat of this costume was kickin’ my ass.😂 But, hey.. that’s what daddy’s do. #HappyHalloween #DaddyBlessedWithThatKnuckAndBuckStamina #NoLimitsWhenItComesToMakinEmHappy