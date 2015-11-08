Conoce a los nominados a los premios Óscar 2017

Escrito por cbasulto. Publicado en Cachate Esta

Tagged: , , ,

Este martes se dio a conocer la lista de nominados para la edición 2017 de los premios Óscar.

 

La ceremonia se realizará en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles el próximo el 26 de febrero y el humorista Jimmy Kimmel será el encargado de animar el evento.

 

La cinta del director chileno Pablo Larraín, “Jackie” compite por la categoría de mejor actriz con Natalie Portman, además consiguió nominaciones a Mejor Música y Mejor Diseño de Vestuario.

 

La película que cuenta con mayor número de nominaciones (14)  es “La la land”.

 

Acá te dejamos el listado con las principales categorías.

 

Mejor película

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

 

Mejor director

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

 

Mejor actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

 

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

 

Mejor actriz

Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

 

Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

 

Mejor película animada

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

 

Mejor película extranjera

Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

 

Mejor corto animado

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

 

Mejor documental

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th

 

Mejor corto documental

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

 

Mejor banda sonora

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

 

Mejor canción original

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana

 

Mejor guión original

Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

 

Mejor guión adaptado

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

 

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

 

Mejor diseño de producción

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

 

Mejor maquillaje

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

 

Mejor fotografía

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

 

Mejor montaje

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

 

Mejores efectos especiales

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

 

Mejor edición de sonido

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

 

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi



Actualmente no a hay comentarios en Conoce a los nominados a los premios Óscar 2017. Quizá quieras añadir uno tuyo?

Deja tu Comentario