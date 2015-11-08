Conoce a los nominados a los premios Óscar 2017

Este martes se dio a conocer la lista de nominados para la edición 2017 de los premios Óscar.
La ceremonia se realizará en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles el próximo el 26 de febrero y el humorista Jimmy Kimmel será el encargado de animar el evento.
La cinta del director chileno Pablo Larraín, “Jackie” compite por la categoría de mejor actriz con Natalie Portman, además consiguió nominaciones a Mejor Música y Mejor Diseño de Vestuario.
La película que cuenta con mayor número de nominaciones (14) es “La la land”.
Acá te dejamos el listado con las principales categorías.
Mejor película
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor director
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Mejor actriz
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor actriz de reparto
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor película animada
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Mejor película extranjera
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Mejor corto animado
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Mejor documental
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Mejor corto documental
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Mejor banda sonora
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Mejor canción original
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Mejor guión original
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Mejor guión adaptado
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Mejor diseño de producción
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Mejor maquillaje
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Mejor fotografía
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Mejor montaje
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Mejores efectos especiales
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Mejor edición de sonido
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
