Conoce a los nominados a los premios Óscar 2017

Este martes se dio a conocer la lista de nominados para la edición 2017 de los premios Óscar.

La ceremonia se realizará en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles el próximo el 26 de febrero y el humorista Jimmy Kimmel será el encargado de animar el evento.

La cinta del director chileno Pablo Larraín, “Jackie” compite por la categoría de mejor actriz con Natalie Portman, además consiguió nominaciones a Mejor Música y Mejor Diseño de Vestuario.

La película que cuenta con mayor número de nominaciones (14) es “La la land”.

Acá te dejamos el listado con las principales categorías.

Mejor película

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor director

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Mejor actriz

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor película animada

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Mejor película extranjera

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Mejor corto animado

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Mejor documental

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Mejor corto documental

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Mejor banda sonora

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Mejor canción original

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Mejor guión original

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Mejor guión adaptado

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Mejor diseño de producción

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Mejor maquillaje

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Mejor fotografía

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Mejor montaje

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Mejores efectos especiales

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Mejor edición de sonido

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi