Conoce a los ganadores de la premiación Globos de Oro

Este domingo 8 de enero se realizó la ceremonia de los premios Globos de Oro.

Jimmy Fallon fue el encargado de abrir oficialmente la temporada de premios en Hollywood con una parodia de la destacada cinta “La La Land”, película que fue la gran ganadora de la noche , quedándose con 7 galardones.

Acá te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados y ganadores de la premiación.

Mejor película de drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Mejor película musical o de comedia

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“Florence Foster Jerkins”

“La La Land”

“Sing Street”

Mejor director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Mejor actriz en drama

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

“Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Mejor actor en drama

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jerkins”

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jerkins”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

“Divines” (Francia)

“Elle” (Francia)

“Neruda” (Chile)

“The Salesman” (Irán, Francia)

“Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)

Mejor cinta animada

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Zootopia”

Mejor guión

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Mejor música original

Nicholas Britell, “Moonlight”

Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Johann Johannsson, “Arrival”

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, “Lion”

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, “Hidden Figures”

Mejor canción original

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” de “Trolls” (Música y letra: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback);

“City of Stars” de “La La Land” (Música: Justin Hurwitz. Letra: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)

“Faith” de “Sing” (Música y letra: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight)

“Gold” de “Gold” (Música y letra: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop)

“How Far I’ll Go” de Moana (Música y letra: Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Mejor serie de drama

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

“Westworld”

Mejor actriz, serie de drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Mejor actor, serie de drama

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Bettr Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Live Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thorton, “Goliath”

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Mozart in the Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Gina Rodríguez, “Jane The Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Gael García Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte, “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Mejor miniserie o película

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night of”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor actriz, miniserie o película

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Mejor actor, miniserie o película

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película:

Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Mandy Moore, “This is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”