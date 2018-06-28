28 / junio / 2018

Paris Jackson comparte en redes emotiva carta de despedida a su abuelo

Este miércoles 27 de junio se dio a conocer la noticia de la muerte del padre del Rey del Pop, Joe Jackson.

El hombre padecía un cáncer terminal y si bien este tema se mantuvo en total hermetismo fu él mismo quien hace unos días a través de Twitter se refirió al respecto: “he visto más puestas de sol que las que me quedan por ver. El sol sale cuando llega el momento y, te guste o no, el sol se pone cuando llega el momento”.

Una de sus nietas Paris Jackson la hija de Michael, a modo de despedida quiso compartir una emotiva carta a su abuelo en su cuenta de Instagram , la que además acompañó con imágenes de él.

“Compartir aquellos últimos minutos contigo fue todo. Ser capaz de decirte todo lo que necesitaba decirte antes de despedirme fue una bendición. Todo el que venía a visitarte, lo hacía con amor, respeto y orgullo en el corazón: orgullosos de ti, de ser tus hijos, nietos y bisnietos, orgullosos de tener tu fuerza y compartir la dinastía que creaste a lo largo de tu vida y orgullosos de ser Jackson. Eres el primer Jackson verdadero, la leyenda que lo empezó todo… Ninguno de nosotros estaríamos siquiera cerca de lo que somos ahora si no hubiera sido por ti. Eres el hombre más fuerte que conozco, tu trabajo perdurará en la historia, como tú, para que se te conozca como uno de los grandes patriarcas que han vivido jamás”.

“Recordaré cada momento que pasé contigo hasta que me muera, especialmente los últimos que pasamos. Ser capaz de coger tu mano, tumbarme contigo y abrazarte, darte besos en las mejillas y la frente significó más para mí de lo que nunca imaginarías; repetirte los consejos que me diste cuando era una niña y ver cómo tus ojos brillaban; compartir las historias que mi padre me contaba sobre ti, contarte una broma y escucharte reír por última vez… Mi corazón está pleno sabiendo que nos despedimos así” continuó la joven.

Además la hija de Michael contó la promesa que ambos se hicieron: “Te hice prometer que me visitarías y accediste, voy a hacer que lo cumplas. Y prometo que seguiremos contando tu historia, una y otra vez, para que no se olvide. Mis nietos sabrán quién era Joe Jackson. Te quiero abuelo, tanto que las palabras no pueden describirlo. Te estoy inmensamente agradecida y siempre lo estaré, todos sentimos lo mismo. Gracias por todo, de verdad. Descansa en paz, te veré en mis sueños muy pronto”.