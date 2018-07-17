¡Atención fanáticos! Rugrats regresará a la televisión y al cine

Los fanáticos de esta popular serie animada han recibido una muy buena noticia ya que Nickelodeon y Paramount Picture anunciaron el regreso de “Rugrats” .
Tommy, Carlitos, Angélica, Phili y Lily volverán como serie y en una película Live Action con personajes CGI, según información entregada por Entertainment Weekly.
Hang on to your diapers: #Rugrats is coming back! 😯The iconic kids’ series, which originally premiered in 1990, followed a group of babies as they found adventure in the world around them. Now, 28 years later, they’re coming back, without having aged a day: #Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced a relaunch of the series with a 26-episode run and a live-action film featuring CGI characters. Click the link in our bio for more details. 📷: Courtesy Nickelodeon
La nueva temporada de la serie protagonizada por traviesos bebés tendrá 26 episodios y será emitida por su cadena original, Nickledeon.
“Rugrats” fue estrenada en 1991 y se extendió hasta el 2004 con nueve exitosas temporadas que le significaron alrededor de 20 premios. También tuvo dos versiones cinematográficas en solitario y una película “crossover” junto a “Los Thomberrys”.