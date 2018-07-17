En Radio Activa

Música RadioActiva

Radio Online

Noticias

17 / julio / 2018

¡Atención fanáticos! Rugrats regresará a la televisión y al cine


Los fanáticos de esta popular serie animada han recibido una muy buena noticia ya que Nickelodeon y Paramount Picture anunciaron el regreso de “Rugrats” .

Tommy, Carlitos, Angélica, Phili y Lily volverán como serie y en una película Live Action con personajes CGI, según información entregada por Entertainment Weekly.

La nueva temporada de la serie protagonizada por traviesos bebés tendrá 26 episodios  y será emitida por su cadena original, Nickledeon.

“Rugrats” fue estrenada en 1991 y se extendió hasta el 2004 con nueve exitosas temporadas que le significaron alrededor de 20 premios. También tuvo dos versiones cinematográficas en solitario y una película “crossover” junto a “Los Thomberrys”.



Más en RadioActiva.cl



Video: iPhone captó caída de más de 130 metros de altura y el registro es increíble
Lanzan nuevo avance de “Bohemian Rhapsody”, la biopic de Queen
Confirman regreso de Mekano con gira por el país y populares rostros
Copyright © 2018 Ibero Americana Radio Chile

Contacto Comercial: comercial@multimediosglp.cl
Eliodoro Yañez 1783, Providencia, Santiago de Chile.

Ahora Suena

Música RadioActiva