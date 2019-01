¿Por qué China quiere que nadie vea las orejas de algunos actores?

TV shows on China’s iQiyi streaming service are being edited or blurred to censor male earrings. Many people are mocking and criticizing the censorship with the hashtag #MaleTVStarsCantWearEarrings. https://t.co/EoqqSKmcF4 #LGBT #LGBTQ #ToxicMasculinity pic.twitter.com/MNB122m0wS

— LGBT+ News (@mondokoosh) 21 de enero de 2019