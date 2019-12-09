9 diciembre, 2019

¡La ondita!: Compraron una Nintendo Switch y les llegaron Legos, bolas disco o cepillos de dientes

Algunos medios señalan que incluso hubo personas que recibieron condones, detergente o pilas

Según The Mirror, varias personas en el Reino Unido reportaron haber recibido condones, pilas y detergente, entre otros productos, en vez de una Nintendo Switch que comprada por Amazon.

Los hechos, ocurridos durante el Black Friday, todavía no tienen explicación según la compañía, por lo que anunciaron que abrirían una investigación.

Además, desde Nintendo, anunciaron que recibieron las disculpas del gigante del e-commerce.

Eso sí, se anunció que si bien se reembolsaría el dinero a los afectados, no van a mandar la consola, teniendo que volver a adquirirla a precio normal y no en el valor promocional de ese día.

Esta solución sólo profundizó los reclamos de los afectados, quienes denunciaron lo que recibieron a través de redes sociales.

