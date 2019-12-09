Según The Mirror, varias personas en el Reino Unido reportaron haber recibido condones, pilas y detergente, entre otros productos, en vez de una Nintendo Switch que comprada por Amazon.

Los hechos, ocurridos durante el Black Friday, todavía no tienen explicación según la compañía, por lo que anunciaron que abrirían una investigación.

Además, desde Nintendo, anunciaron que recibieron las disculpas del gigante del e-commerce.

Amazon UK se disculpa con los usuarios que recibieron pilas, condones o detergente en vez de su Nintendo Switch – https://t.co/G2N9IgwaQ1 pic.twitter.com/VXcCDzFNon — Nintenderos (@Nintenderos) 7 de diciembre de 2019

Eso sí, se anunció que si bien se reembolsaría el dinero a los afectados, no van a mandar la consola, teniendo que volver a adquirirla a precio normal y no en el valor promocional de ese día.

Esta solución sólo profundizó los reclamos de los afectados, quienes denunciaron lo que recibieron a través de redes sociales.

@amazon @AmazonHelp I am yet another person who ordered Amazon’s offer for a Nintendo Switch and a game and was given random items. I got two disco balls. I’ve been emailing Amazon for days but they’re refusing to send replacements. @DailyMailUK @TheSun pic.twitter.com/mJLgGOfOZw — Yona Lesger (@YonaLesger) 7 de diciembre de 2019

Really, well apparently this is a Nintendo switch. @AmazonHelp I reported to Amazon, they clearly dont understand and just advised to send it back and reorder. Bearing in mind the deal I ordered on is no longer around. No concern about the theft@BBCSurrey @BBC @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/0a1ninjeqD — Paul Addicott (@paul_addicott) 1 de diciembre de 2019

I had the same thing happen to me today. Ordered a Black Friday deal with a Nintendo Switch and a game but got this instead.

The kicker is they expect me to go out of my way not to return it as the item I ordered via Hermes and even tried to push a partial discount/refund back 😡 pic.twitter.com/EbF5jmu2Jz — Paladin Shaz (@ThatBint) 1 de diciembre de 2019