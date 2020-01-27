27 enero, 2020

Captan a «Ken Humano» besándose con su cirujano plástico

Hace un tiempo dijo que «siempre se sintió como Barbie»

Rodrigo Alves es mundialmente conocido como eKen humano, y hace unas semanas soprendió a todos al decir que es transgénero: «He sido conocido como Ken, pero siempre me sentí como Barbie», explicó en ese entonces aThe Mirror.

Ahora el brasileño nuevamente ha hecho noticia tras ser fotografiado a los besos con su cirujano plástico, quien es tan extravagante como él.

Giacomo Urtis es un reconocido médico italiano y el responsable de algunos retoques de Alves.

 

Rodrigo Alves últimamente ha demostrado que se siente feliz como Barbie:

 

grazie per tutti i bei messaggi di amore e supporto ti amo italiani, cercherò di rispondere a tutte le tue domande su base giornaliera ❤️❤️ #beauty

Una publicación compartida de Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk)

