Captan a «Ken Humano» besándose con su cirujano plástico

Rodrigo Alves es mundialmente conocido como el Ken humano, y hace unas semanas soprendió a todos al decir que es transgénero: «He sido conocido como Ken, pero siempre me sentí como Barbie», explicó en ese entonces aThe Mirror.
Ahora el brasileño nuevamente ha hecho noticia tras ser fotografiado a los besos con su cirujano plástico, quien es tan extravagante como él.
Giacomo Urtis es un reconocido médico italiano y el responsable de algunos retoques de Alves.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy sunday ☀️! Allontaniamo da noi chi ci critica , ladri di energia , manipolatori , vittime, pessimisti e finti complimentatori. Siete d accordo? 🇬🇧 Happy on sunday ☀️! Let us remove those who criticize us, energy thieves, manipulators, victims, pessimists and fake compliments. Do you agree? 🇪🇸 Feliz el domingo ☀️! Eliminemos a quienes nos critican, ladrones de energía, manipuladores, víctimas, pesimistas y falsos cumplidos. Estas de acuerdo? • #giacomourtis #urtis #drurtis #clinichediventa #centridiventa #diventa #urtismusic #music @urtismusic
Una publicación compartida de DIVENTA_DrUrtisclinic® (@giacomourtis) el
Rodrigo Alves últimamente ha demostrado que se siente feliz como Barbie:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
grazie per tutti i bei messaggi di amore e supporto ti amo italiani, cercherò di rispondere a tutte le tue domande su base giornaliera ❤️❤️ #beauty
Una publicación compartida de Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The more often we see the things around us – even the beautiful and wonderful things – the more they become invisible to us. That is why we often take for granted the beauty of this world: the flowers, the trees, the birds, the clouds – even those we love. Because we see things so often, we see them less and less. #fashion #rodrigoalves. Photography @joshbrandao Make Up @einatdanofficial Hair Styling @rei_do_megahair Floral Design @yanskates #beauty #editorial #rodrigoalves #godness #reborn #barbie #venus #sexygirl #makeup #photography #fashion #style #photography #posh #chic #elegance #vogue #covergirl #barbie #luxury
Una publicación compartida de Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) el