❗️𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚍𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜 𝚘𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚊𝚌𝚌𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝙸 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚟𝚘𝚕𝚟𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝙸𝚟𝚎 𝚋𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎, 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍 𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚔 𝚒𝚗 𝚋𝚒𝚘 𝚋𝚢 @hollywoodreporter My life has changed dramatically, and it's been a long, painful and extremely difficult path for me to walk. I refuse to give up on trying to heal my broken body and I refuse to just keep silent when film productions put profit before people. At the very least, film crews ought to be able to rely on there being appropriate insurance in place when accidents happen. Unfortunately, as I have learnt, this isn't always the case. We all need to stand together and speak up to raise awareness of productions that run haphazardly organised sets, put people's lives at risk & then cut people off when something goes wrong, hoping they will just go away quietly. Film crew put their heart & lives into making films. Without crew there is no film! #crewmatter