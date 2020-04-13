Estados Unidos es el país con mayor número de infectados de coronavirus en el mundo y Nueva York es la ciudad que concentra más casos con más de 6.800 fallecidos.
Los hospitales de la Gran Manzana están cerca del colapso y los profesionales de la salud ya no dan abasto. Así quedó de manifiesto en un dramático relato de una enfermera donde cuenta que a habitación que entra hay cadáveres.
D’neil Schmall, una enfermera de 35 años y que está encargada de ingresar a los pacientes a la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), dijo estar “cansada de entrar en habitaciones donde los pacientes están muertos: simplemente, entras en una y hay un cadáver”.
La mujer, relató entre lágrimas en un video que publicó en su cuenta de Facebook, que sus compañeros están exhaustos ya que solo duermen entre cuatro y cinco horas al día y “caminan “de 13 a 17 kilómetros en un turno de 13 a 15 horas, 5 o 6 días a la semana”.
La mujer cuenta que una de las cosas más difíciles es comunicar a las familias que su ser querido ha muerto. “Siento tanta tristeza por mis compañeros enfermeros, hermanas y hermanos, que han perdido la vida cuidando a las personas”, señaló.
Schmall dice que la situación la tiene superada al punto que estuvo llorando durante una hora antes de poder volver a la habitación de su hotel, donde se aloja.
La enfermera agrega que la gente no cree que “la gente entienda lo estresante que es este trabajo”.
Today was by far the worst shape I’ve ever had. This video was taken after laying in my hotel floor for an hour crying. I think it’s important for ppl to see what we go threw when we get home. *******Update ******After 4-5hrs sleep We’re walking 8-11 miles in a 13-15hrs shift. 5–6 days a week. The Majority of our PPE is made out of plastic like wearing a sweat suit all day. Assignments of 10-16 patients per nurse. ******This video is completely unedited. And taken after the “worst shift” I’ve had since being here. I was only Venting. This video was cathartic. I only posted it because I feel like people should know what we’re going through here. I love my job I LOVE ❤️ what I do! UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES AM I LEAVING! But that doesn’t mean frontliners aren’t human and wont be emotional about this experience as well*********I turned the camera on and just started talking whatever came to mind. Im not blaming this on the 🏥 or anyone. The volume of patients is that high. All im asking is for some understanding that I personally take pride in doing a good job. A part of my selfworth is invested in taking care of others. Id rather run myself into the ground trying to do so, then sacrifice patients care. #frontline #nurselife #flattenthecurve #nurse #er #covid_19 #msnbc #todayshow #newyorknews #newyork #goodmorningamerica #frontlinersneedhelptoo* Video Copyright belongs to D’neil Schmall
Publicado por D'neil Schmall en Martes, 7 de abril de 2020