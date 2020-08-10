10 agosto, 2020

Hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger dio la bienvenida a su primer hijo junto a Chris Pratt

La pareja se casó hace poco más de un año

Chris Pratt se casó con Katherine Schwarzenegger a mediados de 2019 lo que sorprendió a  tabloides estadounidenses, ya que fue una ceremonia muy íntima. Esta fue confirmada por ellos mismos en redes sociales.

El actor de «Guardianes de la Galaxia» sorprendió a sus seguidores este lunes con una publicación anunciando el nacimiento de su primera hija con Katherine, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

«No podríamos estar más felices. Tanto la mamá como el bebé están muy bien. Estamos extremadamente bendecidos. Con cariño Katherine y Chris!», escribió en Instagram Pratt, junto a una foto donde se ven las manos de los tres.

Esta es la primera hija de Katherine y es el segundo retoño del actor, quien fruto de su primer matrimonio con la actriz Anna Faris, tuvo a Jack.

Esta fue la tierna postal que compartió Chris

