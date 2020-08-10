Chris Pratt se casó con Katherine Schwarzenegger a mediados de 2019 lo que sorprendió a tabloides estadounidenses, ya que fue una ceremonia muy íntima. Esta fue confirmada por ellos mismos en redes sociales.
El actor de «Guardianes de la Galaxia» sorprendió a sus seguidores este lunes con una publicación anunciando el nacimiento de su primera hija con Katherine, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.
«No podríamos estar más felices. Tanto la mamá como el bebé están muy bien. Estamos extremadamente bendecidos. Con cariño Katherine y Chris!», escribió en Instagram Pratt, junto a una foto donde se ven las manos de los tres.
Esta es la primera hija de Katherine y es el segundo retoño del actor, quien fruto de su primer matrimonio con la actriz Anna Faris, tuvo a Jack.
Esta fue la tierna postal que compartió Chris
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
