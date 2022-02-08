Chile nuevamente a la carrera por los Premios Oscar 2022: quiénes son los nominados
El corto «Bestia» creado por Hugo Covarrubias y Tevo Díaz, se centra en se centra en una agente de la DINA en plena Dictadura Militar.
Este martes 8 de febrero se dio inicio a la esperada carrera de los Premios Oscar 2022, ya que la Academia soltó la esperada lista de nominados. Y como era de esperar las sorpresas no se dejaron esperar.
Por medio de una transmisión en vivo en Youtube, se fueron revelando las películas más importantes del 2021, y que destacaron en la pantalla grande.
En la transmisión de esta mañana se anunciaron las 23 categorías de los Premios Oscar 2022 incluyendo las de Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección, Mejor Guion Adaptado/Original, Mejor Actor y Mejor Actriz. Además, se suman todas las técnicas como Mejor Sonido y Mejores Efectos Visuales.
Por supuesto, y cumpliendo con las expectativas, Chile logró una nueva nominación a los Oscar gracias a «Bestia», el aclamado corto que ha sido nominado este 2022. La producción creada por Hugo Covarrubias y Tevo Díaz, se centra en se centra en una agente de la DINA en plena Dictadura Militar.
Nominados Premios Oscar 2022
Mejor película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor Dirección
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor Actor principal
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick… Tick… BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz principal
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Jessi Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor Guión Original
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Be Alive (Beyónce) – King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas (Sebastián Yatra) – Encanto
- Down to Joy (Van Morrison) – Belfast
- No Time to Die (Billie Eilish) – No Time to Die
- Somehow You Do (Reba McEntire) – Four Good Days
Mejor corto animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia (De Chile)
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor corto de acción
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- Please Hold
- On My Mind
Mejor Sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor Edición de película
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
Mejor Película Animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Cinematografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor Película Documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Riding With Fire
Mejor Corto documental
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor Película Internacional
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Maquillaje y estilización
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejores Efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story