Hace tres años era una chica común y ahora nadie puede creer que sus medidas sean reales

Gracias a su tonificado cuerpo se ha convertido en toda una celebridad en Instagram, donde sus fotos suman miles de “likes”.
Hasta el 2014 Isabela Fernandez fue una chica común y corriente. Fue en ese año que decidió hacer un cambio radical en su estilo de vida y se transformó en una chica fitness con miles de seguidores en las redes sociales.
Esta joven nació en el Reino Unido y a sus cortos 18 años ya es toda una celebridad en Instagram. La influencer ha ganado tanta popularidad, que varias marcas la han contactado para que publicite sus prendas fitness.
70,000 followers, WHAT 😩😭❤ & new YouTube video is live!! It’s a little different than what I’d usually make, but thought injuries would be an interesting subject to cover! Especially with some advice from a physiotherapist @sunshine.robbie . – My YouTube is: Bela Fernandez Feel free to subscribe so you don’t miss any content! New videos out every Thursday with bonus ones throughout the week 🐒🐒🐒. – Join the booty guide fam 💕: www.belafernandez.com @belasfitguide
Ella cuenta que el cuerpo tonificado que tiene hoy lo consiguió gracias a constantes rutinas de entrenamiento y un correcto hábito alimenticio, un resultado espectacular es alagado a diario por sus fanáticos.
Been trying to perfect my warm-up recently. It’s so so so important to get your body ready for the workout and to prevent injuries! Heres a lil warm up I’ve been doing before every leg session: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 5-10 minutes of jump rope 50 jumping jacks 15 jumping squats 5-10 min foam rolling ~glute activation ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thats It! Now you’re ready to start your workout 😼🔥. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For full workouts & my booty guide click the link in bio or go to: www.belafernandez.com @belasfitguide ❤✨
Isabela ha demostrado que cuando existe dedicación, los cambios se comienzan a dar. Aunque ella pasa mucho tiempo en el gimnasio para poder aumentar la masa muscular en todo su cuerpo.
❗️ONE MORE DAY❗️The sale ends TOMORROW guys 😭💔 @belasfitguide ➡️last chance to get the booty guide for £25! Link is in my bio! Use the code “summer17” for the discount! In other news↘️⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Spent all day yesterday filming and all day today editing a video about injury for you guys! I had a session with my physiotherapist @sunshine.robbie and we went over the basics of fitness injuries! Here are somethings we covered. – What to do if you injured yourself – How to treat it – Knowing when you can go back to the gym or physical activity – What types of things you should do when you eventually go back!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The video will be up next week so stay tuned and subscribe to my YouTube ❤. Really want to start making content that YOU guys wanna see, so please leave me suggestions ✨
La modelo fitness suele publicar fotos con sus rutinas de ejercicios, con el objetivo de ayudar a otras personas que quieran hacer un cambio en sus vidas.
