24 / julio / 2018

Así quedo una bloguera que hizo 100 sentadillas diarias por un mes

Las transformaciones físicas por medio de ejercicio se han convertido en el nuevo desafío de moda para las personalidades en redes sociales. Y la última que impresionó a los usuarios es la instructora, cheerleader y bloguera estadounidense Gina Florio, quien realizó un entrenamiento que cambio su figura significativamente.

Resulta que Florio se sometió al desafío “100 sentadillas diarias durante un mes”, el cual siguió sin parar. La bloguera posteo antes de comenzar con su entrenamiento de 30 días el siguiente mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram. “Que Dios me ayude, ¿quién se une? ¡Veamos qué pasa!”.

Pero finalmente su mes de entrenamiento le dio grandes resultados, ya que Florio logró tonificar abdomen, piernas, aumentar el volumen de sus glúteos y reducir su cintura. En la fotografía que muestra el cambio que tuvo en los 30 días del desafío, lo acompaño con un mensaje demostrando su alegría.

“(…) Desde que era adolescente siempre me gustó el look curvilineo, pero fui “bendecida” con una contextura robusta: hombros anchos y cintura grande. Antes solía pensar que el entrenamiento con pesas me iba a hacer más grande y masculina, pero sólo después de unos meses ¡por fin pude formar curvas!”.