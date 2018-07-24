Así quedo una bloguera que hizo 100 sentadillas diarias por un mes

Las transformaciones físicas por medio de ejercicio se han convertido en el nuevo desafío de moda para las personalidades en redes sociales. Y la última que impresionó a los usuarios es la instructora, cheerleader y bloguera estadounidense Gina Florio, quien realizó un entrenamiento que cambio su figura significativamente.
Resulta que Florio se sometió al desafío “100 sentadillas diarias durante un mes”, el cual siguió sin parar. La bloguera posteo antes de comenzar con su entrenamiento de 30 días el siguiente mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram. “Que Dios me ayude, ¿quién se une? ¡Veamos qué pasa!”.
100 SQUAT CHALLENGE 😭 __ For the next 30 days I’m doing 100 squats every day. Because apparently I’m a glutton for punishment. Today marks Day 1, and my quads already burn like hell. It took so long to get through all of them that I couldn’t even fit it all in one video. But the rules are I have to do them all in one fell swoop and I can’t split them up throughout the day. Heavens help me. Who wants to join??!! Let’s see what happens! @jennysugar have you started your push up challenge? And @dommymichelle are you doing a plank one? Let’s suffer together!!! 😆😆😆 #squats #challenge #fitnesschallenge #squatchallenge #30daychallenge #fitness #squat #bootygainz #workout #workoutmotivation
Pero finalmente su mes de entrenamiento le dio grandes resultados, ya que Florio logró tonificar abdomen, piernas, aumentar el volumen de sus glúteos y reducir su cintura. En la fotografía que muestra el cambio que tuvo en los 30 días del desafío, lo acompaño con un mensaje demostrando su alegría.
“(…) Desde que era adolescente siempre me gustó el look curvilineo, pero fui “bendecida” con una contextura robusta: hombros anchos y cintura grande. Antes solía pensar que el entrenamiento con pesas me iba a hacer más grande y masculina, pero sólo después de unos meses ¡por fin pude formar curvas!”.
Yes, you can BUILD CURVES! Ever since I️ was a teen I always loved the curvy look, but I️ was blessed (LOL) with a stocky build that doesn’t have much curve to it. Broad shoulders and a larger waist. I️ used to think that weight training was going to make me stockier and bigger and manlier, but after just a few months of hitting the weights religiously, I️ finally am building some curves! 💃🏽😆🍑💪🏽 ___ It’s all about heavy lifting, functional training, and lots and lots of good food. I️ tossed on this bodysuit last week and realized that all the hard work is paying off. Chicas, if you want curves, go to the gym and get them! #getstrongwithgina #weightliftingforweightloss #asianfitness #asianfitgirls #asianfitgirl #sanfranciscofitness #californiafit #buildcurves #buildingcurves #veganweightloss #plantbasedweightloss #poweredbyplants #veganweightlossjourney #weightlossjourney #veganfitfam #veganfitgirl #plantbasedfit #plantbasedfitnessgirl #plantfitness #plantbasedlife #strongwoman #howtogetstrong #gettingstronger💪 #veganweightlifting #veganweightlifter