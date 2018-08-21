En Radio Activa

21 / agosto / 2018

La maquilladora croata que se puede convertir en cualquier celebridad


Marina Mamic es una joven maquilladora que está dando que hablar debido a los videos que se han viralizado donde muestra su arte.

Esta croata ha demostrado que es entera seca ya que es capaz de convertirse en cualquier celebridad sólo con ayuda del maquillaje.

Debido a estas increíbles transformaciones la chiquilla ha alcanzado gran popularidad en internet sobre todo en Instagram.

La joven se puede convertir en cualquier persona como por ejemplo en la bella actriz Julia Roberts, la socialité Kim Kardashian, personajes de la serie “The Walking Dead” entre otros. Y también puede transformar a otros modelos en la celebridades que quieran.

Sus videos comenzaron a viralizarse provocando que su cuenta de Instagram rápidamente comenzara a crecer en seguidores, los que han aplaudido el impactante trabajo de la artista.



