La maquilladora croata que se puede convertir en cualquier celebridad

Marina Mamic es una joven maquilladora que está dando que hablar debido a los videos que se han viralizado donde muestra su arte.
Esta croata ha demostrado que es entera seca ya que es capaz de convertirse en cualquier celebridad sólo con ayuda del maquillaje.
Debido a estas increíbles transformaciones la chiquilla ha alcanzado gran popularidad en internet sobre todo en Instagram.
La joven se puede convertir en cualquier persona como por ejemplo en la bella actriz Julia Roberts, la socialité Kim Kardashian, personajes de la serie “The Walking Dead” entre otros. Y también puede transformar a otros modelos en la celebridades que quieran.
Here it is! My KIM KARDASHIAN make-up TRANSFORMATION! Please TAG @kimkardashian in the comments! Wig is from @vceebeauty You can get it 30% off by using my code 'marinamamic' at https://vceebeauty.com/ Hope you like this video! Looking forward to reading your comments
DONATELLA VERSACE make-up TRANSFORMATION What do you guys think? Let me know in the comments And please TAG @donatella_versace Who's next??
Sus videos comenzaron a viralizarse provocando que su cuenta de Instagram rápidamente comenzara a crecer en seguidores, los que han aplaudido el impactante trabajo de la artista.
Second transformation I did on my brother @dario_mamic_ for @mangafest JACK SPARROW Hope you like it If you do.. leave a comment
Here is my 'Mini Jack Sparrow' transformation I did on my beautiful niece @emasindler She has her own Instagram now so you can follow her TAG A FRIEND WHO LOVES JOHNNY DEPP! And let me know if you want more 'mini celebrities' transformations in the comments! I used mostly @nyxcosmetics_hrvatska , @farmasihr & @kryolanhrvatska Lets get Ema on @theellenshow