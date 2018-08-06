“La Roca” sorprendió” a su fiel doble con una espectacular regalo

Dwayne Johnson, es uno de los actores de Hollywood que goza de más popularidad y si bien en la mayoría de sus films se ve como un hombre ultra rudo ha demostrado en varias oportunidades ser una muy buena persona. El artista suele compartir en redes sociales distintos momentos de su vida personal pero también cosas que hace con su querido público.
En esta oportunidad “La Roca” quiso agradecerle a un cercano se trata de Tanoai Reed, quien ha sido su doble de acción durante 17 años, desde El Rey Escorpión. Para esto el actor lo citó para supuestamente grabar una cápsula de su trabajo juntos, pero él le tenía una sorpresa:
“La verdad es que ha sido un honor trabajar con él y quiero decir desde el fondo de mi corazón, te quiero hermano, te agradezco y disfruta tu nueva camioneta”, dijo Dwayne a un emocionado doble que llegó a las lágrimas.
“A lo largo de mi carrera, mi doble Tanoai Reed se rompió innumerables huesos, tendones, se lesionó ligamentos y ganó innumerables premios de Doble del año. Yo te amo, hermano, y disfruta tu nuevo coche”, agradeció The Rock a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Mira acá el emocionante momento:
SURPRISE! I love handing over keys🔑🎁 I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors. All done with one goal in mind – deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll 🤟🏾