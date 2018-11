I’m so happy to finally officially announce my involvement in the upcoming 20th Century Fox film, Bohemian Rhapsody. The film’s singing aspects will feature a mix of Freddie’s voice, my voice, and that of Rami Malek, who is playing the role of Freddie. https://t.co/iZTIMBdnHC

— Marc Martel (@marcmartel) 28 de julio de 2018