En Radio Activa

Música RadioActiva

Radio Online

Noticias

13 / junio / 2019

Matemático japonés causa furor en redes con sus llamativas ilusiones ópticas


El doctor en ingeniería de la Universidad Meiji de Tokio, Kokichi Sugihara, está causando furor en  redes por sus llamativas ilusiones ópitcas.

En su cuenta de Instagram, @physicsfun, el matemático comparte sus creaciones, entre las cuales figura una pieza con cuatro puntas triangulares que se convierten en circulares cuando la gira.

Además muestra el efecto Schlieren, consistente en el conjunto de no homogeneidades de un material transparente no visible para el ojo humano, en el momento en que la luz atraviesa el agua.

En otra publicaciones por ejemplo hay una taza de color amarillo que tiene forma circular y cuadrada, dependiendo del ángulo desde el que se mire.

El profesional es un experto en crear ilusiones ópticas en 3D que hacen que los internautas se cuestionen las leyes de la Física.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Convection Currents @exploratorium: intricate and delicate structures called schlieren emerge in convective heat flow as hot, less dense water rises off of an electric heating element. A spot light shines through a thin glass walled tank of water with the L-shaped heating element immersed. The convective flow casts a shadow because the index of refraction of water is temperature dependent, with n decreasing at higher temperatures. Buoyancy, turbulence, heat transfer, physical optics- so much physics behind these mesmerizing patterns! 🌟 With special thanks to the Exploratorium! ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for more info and where to find many of the amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #exploratorium #kineticenergy #physics #physicsfun #turbulence #heat #schlieren #physicstoy #kineticart #density #convection #indexofrefraction #science #scienceisawesome

Una publicación compartida de physicsfun (@physicsfun) el

TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: ¿CUELLO O CINTURA?: LA NUEVA ILUSIÓN ÓPTICA QUE SE APODERA DE LAS REDES SOCIALES



Más en RadioActiva.cl



¡Está de patio! Le arrancó la lengua a su pololo cuando él quiso terminar con ella
Javiera Díaz de Valdés compartió foto en topless para promocionar una marca
A los 54 años fallece la destacada actriz Edith González
Copyright © 2019 Ibero Americana Radio Chile
Producción musical Cadena Ser, España 2019

Contacto Comercial: comercial@multimediosglp.cl
Eliodoro Yañez 1783, Providencia, Santiago de Chile.

Política de privacidad | Política de Cookies

Ahora Suena

Música RadioActiva