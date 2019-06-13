El doctor en ingeniería de la Universidad Meiji de Tokio, Kokichi Sugihara, está causando furor en redes por sus llamativas ilusiones ópitcas.
En su cuenta de Instagram, @physicsfun, el matemático comparte sus creaciones, entre las cuales figura una pieza con cuatro puntas triangulares que se convierten en circulares cuando la gira.
Además muestra el efecto Schlieren, consistente en el conjunto de no homogeneidades de un material transparente no visible para el ojo humano, en el momento en que la luz atraviesa el agua.
En otra publicaciones por ejemplo hay una taza de color amarillo que tiene forma circular y cuadrada, dependiendo del ángulo desde el que se mire.
El profesional es un experto en crear ilusiones ópticas en 3D que hacen que los internautas se cuestionen las leyes de la Física.
