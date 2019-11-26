Susan Sarandon se dio manso porrazo y terminó con el rostro desfigurado

La reconocida actriz Susan Sarandon preocupó a todos sus fans con sus últimas publicaciones de Instagram, en las que se puede ver su cara desfigurada, que fue resultado de un lamentable accidente.
«Un pequeño resbalón = conmoción cerebral, nariz fracturada, rodilla golpeada. Parece que mañana no podré encontrarme con el senador Sanders en Nueva Hampshire», escribió la actriz junto a la primera imagen, en la que se ve una gran hinchazón y un hematoma en la cara.
View this post on Instagram
A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity but here’s what I’d hoped to say: This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency. This is not the time for a “pathway” to or “framework” for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.
A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on
Sarandon contó además que tendrá que guardar reposo y como consecuencia tendrá que cancelar la reunión que tenía prevista con el senador Sanders, en la que se tratarían temas para prevenir el cambio climático y concienciar a los más jóvenes. Además de la violencia con armas o las leyes sobre inmigración.
«Las emergencias requieren un liderazgo audaz y visionario. El senador Sanders cree en nosotros y que juntos es posible un mundo mejor. Ha estado luchando por la justicia social, racial y económica toda su vida, mucho antes de postularse para presidente, a menudo antes de que fuera aceptable. Ahora es tiempo de que peleemos por él», agregó.
View this post on Instagram
I’m lucky. I have Medicare to cover my visit to ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option. M4A saves $. Nobody loses their home because of cancer, no rationing insulin. You know, like the rest of the free world. #bernie2020
A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on
Es de esperar que la artista se recupere pronto de sus lesiones y que no tengan consecuencias futuras.