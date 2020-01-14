14 enero, 2020

Gatito obeso hace ejercicio en trotadora con agua para así bajar de peso

¡Vamos que se puede!

Los animales la llevan en redes sociales por eso no es novedad que un simpático gatito se haya convertido en viral.

Resulta que este felino se ha robado todas las miradas en Internet por estar obeso y hacer ejercicio en trotadora de con agua para perder peso.

Pese a que Cinderblock se ve indiferente a hacer deporte, se esfuerza y camina a su ritmo en la caminadora.

El animal pesa 9 kilos, y tras su arduo trabajo su meta es llegar al peso normal de un felino adulto, es decir, 5 kilos.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

“Draw me like one of your French girls, Jack. “ 🚢#cinderblockcat #felineweightloss #restday #northshorevet @kelsiesterlington

Una publicación compartida de Cinder Block (@cinderblock_cat) el

