Gatito obeso hace ejercicio en trotadora con agua para así bajar de peso

Los animales la llevan en redes sociales por eso no es novedad que un simpático gatito se haya convertido en viral.
Resulta que este felino se ha robado todas las miradas en Internet por estar obeso y hacer ejercicio en trotadora de con agua para perder peso.
Pese a que Cinderblock se ve indiferente a hacer deporte, se esfuerza y camina a su ritmo en la caminadora.
El animal pesa 9 kilos, y tras su arduo trabajo su meta es llegar al peso normal de un felino adulto, es decir, 5 kilos.
This sweet, voluptuous feline landed in our care at Northshore Veterinary Hospital weighing a whopping 21.8 pounds. She is now counting on us to help her shed 45% of her body weight with a goal of 12 lbs. This page is to bring awareness to pet obesity while entertaining Cinder Block fans with cute progress pictures and video clips. Please keep in mind that weight loss in pets should be done very gradually, so be patient while our girthy girl works towards her skinny jeans. Go Cinder! ❤️ #cinderblockcat #northshoreveterinary #felineweightloss #underwatertreadmill #petphysicaltherapy #getfit #cardioqueen #chonky #petobesity @northshore_vet #purina
“Draw me like one of your French girls, Jack. “ 🚢#cinderblockcat #felineweightloss #restday #northshorevet @kelsiesterlington
Reaching your goals takes hard work, courage, dedication, consistency and most of all, patience. Our sweet Cinderella shows us to keep pushing through that midweek slump, because a positive attitude = a brighter future and a faster approaching weekend 😎 #pawsitivevibes #cinderblockcat #weightossjourney #youcandoit #gofightwin #chonkymeatloafprincess
