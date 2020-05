View this post on Instagram

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Vivica A. Fox as Vernita Green. During filming, actors and actresses often provided a "Hello, Sally!" take. This involves the actor or actress finishing his or her take, turning to face the camera, and yelling "Hello, Sally!" Whether Editor Sally Menke, who sadly passed away in 2010 appreciated this, was never reported. The closing title card, "Based on the character of 'The Bride' created by Q and U", refers to the first initials of Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman