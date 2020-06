Mike Tyson se suma a los homenajes por la muerte de George Floyd

View this post on Instagram

My mother in 1947. I just saw this pic for the first time today. She’s 20 years old. She grew up knowing Malcolm X, Miles David and she knew the original Harlem Globetrotters. She was a first class dresser no wonder why I love clothes. I knew nothing about my mother. She never told me anything except what my dad told me about her later on in life. I’m proud to be the son of Lorna May Smith. Her roots are from Charlottesville, Virginia but she lived in Bedford Stuyvesant, 203 Franklin Ave between Dekalb and Willoughby. She was a part of the Swing Era.